2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Ohio State vs. Iowa State odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

Ohio State and Iowa State each had their share of ups and downs, but recovered just in time to receive an invitation to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. One will move on to the second round after they meet Friday night in a Midwest Regional first-round game. Tipoff is set for 9:50 p.m. ET from the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa. The sixth-seeded Cyclones (23-11) reversed a late-season slide with a run to a Big 12 Tournament title during which they played some of their best basketball of the season. The No. 11-seeded Buckeyes (19-14) also faltered down the stretch, but a 12-1 start that included quality non-conference victories provided enough polish on their resume to secure a bid. The Cyclones are five-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 140 in the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa State odds.

The model knows the Cyclones are eager to build on a recent stretch in which they showed how dangerous they can be when their high-powered offense is clicking and their defense comes up with stops. Their roller-coaster season included a 12-2 start, punctuated a blowout win over then-No. 5 Kansas. But they fell out of contention for the Big 12 regular-season title by losing five of their last six games, including blowout losses to West Virginia and Texas.

Still, Iowa State recovered just in time to give a memorable performance in the Big 12 Tournament. It routed Baylor before pulling off a comeback victory over Kansas State in the semifinals. The Cyclones finished the job with a dominant 78-66 win over Kansas in the final to win the title and take the season series from the Jayhawks.

But just because the Cyclones come in hot doesn't guarantee they will cover the Ohio State vs. Iowa State spread against a Buckeyes club that similarly might be hitting its stride at the right time.

The Buckeyes bolstered their resume with a strong non-conference run that included dominant road wins against Cincinnati and Creighton. But they lost their first five Big Ten games in a stretch marked by injuries, inconsistent play and misfortune. They were dealt another blow when scoring leader Kaleb Wesson was suspended for the final three games of the regular season. Ohio State lost all three and limped into the Big Ten Tournament.

But with Wesson back in the lineup, the Buckeyes defeated Indiana 79-75 in what was likely a bubble elimination game for an NCAA bracket bid. Wesson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Keyshawn Woods scored a team-high 18 to go along with seven rebounds.

