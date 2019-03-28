2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Purdue vs. Tennessee odds, Sweet 16 picks, top predictions from expert who's 13-3

The Tennessee Volunteers and Purdue Boilermakers had standout seasons that came up short of regular season and tournament titles in their respective conferences. Now, they are on a quest toward the ultimate championship in college basketball. The programs meet Thursday at 7:29 p.m. ET in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The 2-seed Volunteers (31-5) were the runner-ups in the SEC regular-season standings and tournament. Meanwhile, 3-seed Purdue (25-9) finished second in the Big Ten to Michigan State before losing to Minnesota in the conference tournament. The Volunteers are 1.5-point sportsbook favorites at the KFC Yum! Center, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 147 in the latest Tennessee vs. Purdue odds. Before you lock in your Tennessee vs. Purdue picks and 2019 NCAA bracket predictions, check out what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He has had another standout season in college basketball, hitting better than 60 percent of his point-spread picks heading into the NCAA Tournament 2019.

He has had a particularly keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs, posting a stellar record of 13-3 on picks involving Purdue or Tennessee the past two seasons, which includes a 6-0 mark on the Volunteers. For example, he told members that Tennessee (+2.5) would give an inspired performance against rival Kentucky in the SEC Tournament semis. The result: the Volunteers battled back from a late seven-point deficit to prevail 82-78.

Now, Nagel has locked in on Purdue vs. Tennessee from every angle and released a confident against the spread pick that's only available at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Volunteers returned with one of the strongest and most experienced rosters in the country and spent a portion of the season as the No. 1-ranked team in college basketball. But they came up short of the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, falling to Auburn in the championship game. Afterward, Rick Barnes' players vowed to make the most of their opportunity in the NCAA Tournament 2019.

They regained their composure just in time after letting Iowa battle back from a 25-point deficit to force overtime in their last game. The team that closed the deficit usually has a major advantage in such situations, but Tennessee immediately assumed control behind clutch baskets from Grant Williams and a series of stops on defense. The Vols are a strong 5-1 against the spread versus teams like Purdue that are allowing fewer than 67 points per game.

Still, the Volunteers are far from assured of covering the spread and advancing in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

The Boilermakers were upset by Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament, but they have looked poised in two dominant outings in the NCAA Tournament. They have been particularly efficient on the defensive end, allowing 109 combined points to Old Dominion and Villanova.

They also welcomed the sight of junior star Carsen Edwards breaking free of a recent shooting slump with a career-high 42 points against the Wildcats. He made nine 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws. Center Matt Haarms added punch inside with 18 points and nine rebounds.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning under, but his stronger play is on the spread. He has scoured this matchup and unearthed the critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Tennessee vs. Purdue? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Tennessee vs. Purdue spread you need to jump all over Thursday, all from the senior analyst who is hitting 81 percent of his picks involving these teams.