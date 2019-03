2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Set up your March Madness pool free with Bracket Games on CBS Sports

Conference tournaments are nearly in the books, and Selection Sunday is officially here! Now is the perfect time to get prepared for one thing -- brackets. It is a craze that takes over America for a couple of weeks, so sign on up and join the fun and be sure to invite your friends, family co-workers and strangers to get in the party.

Chances are you've already got your printable bracket up and ready to roll, which means you've still got plenty of time to gather up your bracket pool. And what better way to trash talk with your office, family or friend group than by winning the whole thing? (Spoiler: There is no better way.)

Here's how you sign up: Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page, select "Create a Group," and you can create your own personalized March Madness experience. From there you can add members to your pool, create your own special group name and, of course, fill out your bracket online in an easy-to-manage format. When the field of 68 teams is announced Sunday evening, you can fill out your picks online and the rest of your pool can follow suit.

It is very easy to manage after you create the group. Just set up your pool name and CBS Sports will give you a customized URL to manage and track the action. As a pool manager, you can also decide how you want to score each round of the bracket. So if you want to give more weight to correct picks in the Elite Eight than the first round, you've got freedom to do so. And inviting friends is easy: once you set up the configuration of your pool, you can send invites via email.

Here are the different ways you can play Bracket Games.

Bracket Challenge

This is the best way to play if you want to prove your expertise and get the chance to win a huge prize. In this game, you compete against the entire CBS Sports community for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2019 Final Four. You can fill out up to three brackets for more chances to win. It's quick and easy to play as all it takes is naming your entry and filling out your bracket.

Round by Round

This is more of a "pick'em" style game where, rather than filling out an entire bracket, you simply pick the winners of each round before it happens. The best part of Round by Round is you never have a busted bracket because you start fresh each round. And, even better, every round you get another chance to win prizes -- a trip to the 2019 Final Four (grand prize) or a tablet.

As always, may the odds be ever in your favor!

Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page and get started now!