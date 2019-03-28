2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sweet 16 predictions and round-by-round picks from advanced computer simulation

College basketball powerhouses have had their way for the most part in the 2019 NCAA Tournament thus far. Every single No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seed remains in the 2019 NCAA bracket, while 12-seed Oregon is the only significant surprise in the Sweet 16. If you went bold and backed a team like Yale, Murray State or Belmont to make a deep run, your bracket might be busted right now. But with plenty of second-chance and round-by-round 2019 NCAA bracket contests available, it's certainly not too late to cash in on March Madness bracket picks. That's why you need to see the college basketball picks and 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions for the Sweet 16 and beyond from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last year, finishing in the top five percent of all CBS Sports brackets and calling Villanova to win it all.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years. In total, this model also called 14 of the 16 teams in the 2019 Sweet 16, and there's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2019 NCAA Tournament picks.

Now the model has crunch the numbers and simulated the rest of the 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket 10,000 times. We can tell you that 3-seed Houston takes down 2-seed Kentucky in the 2019 Sweet 16 on Friday night in the Midwest Regional.

The Cougars have been one of the most impressive teams in March Madness 2019 thus far, rolling to huge victories over No. 14 seed Georgia State and No. 11 seed Ohio State. Their average margin of victory in the tournament has been 22 points, and that's thanks in large part to dynamic guard Corey Davis Jr., who dropped 26 on Georgia State and followed that up with 21 against Ohio State.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, were pushed to the brink by 7-seed Wofford in the second round. They ultimately prevailed 62-56, but it was a one-possession game in the final moments as the Southern Conference squad almost shocked them. And there's no guarantee Kentucky will get star forward P.J. Washington (foot) back this round either. The model gives the Cougars a 53.1 percent chance of winning outright, so confidently advance Houston, even though the Cougars opened as 2.5-point underdogs.

Another one of the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the model: No. 5 seed Auburn (+5) gives top-seed North Carolina a huge scare in the Midwest Regional in a game that will be much closer than Vegas anticipates.

Auburn rolled past Kansas 89-75 in the second round to claim its 10th win in a row. That stretch includes a pair of wins against Tennessee, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are one of the most dangerous shooting teams remaining in the field. Bryce Brown is a 40.8 percent 3-point shooter, while Jared Harper knocks down 37.9 percent of his shots from deep.

The Tar Heels gave up 72.5 points per game this season, ranking just 209th nationally in that category. If this game turns into a shootout, the Tigers have a strong chance to keep it within the number. The model gives North Carolina a 59 percent chance of advancing, but all the value against the spread is on Auburn because it covers in well over 50 percent of simulations.

SportsLine's model also has another region where you need to be all over the No. 3 seed because it's poised to pull off a massive upset in the Sweet 16.

So what's the updated optimal NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket? And what other No. 3 seed is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which other 3-seed delivers an upset, and find out who wins every other game, all from the model that called 12 of 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years.