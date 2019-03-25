2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sweet 16 predictions and round-by-round picks from proven computer simulation

Thrilling games and upsets unfolded in the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. With all four 1-seeds still in the 2019 NCAA bracket as the Sweet 16 begins on Thursday, the action should be intense as teams like Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, and Gonzaga battle it out. But if you had your bracket busted because of March Madness upset picks gone wrong or are entering any kind of second-chance 2019 NCAA bracket contest, you need to see unbiased, data-driven advice before locking in any more picks. So, before you update your 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions, be sure to see the March Madness bracket picks for the Sweet 16 and beyond from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last year, finishing in the top five percent of all CBS Sports brackets and calling Villanova to win it all.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years. In total, this model also called 14 of the 16 teams in the 2019 Sweet 16, and there's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2019 NCAA Tournament picks.

Now the model has crunch the numbers and simulated the rest of the 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket 10,000 times. We can tell you that 3-seed Houston takes down 2-seed Kentucky in the 2019 Sweet 16 on Friday night in the Midwest Regional.

The Cougars have been one of the most impressive teams in March Madness 2019 thus far, rolling to huge victories over No. 14 seed Georgia State and No. 11 seed Ohio State. Their average margin of victory in the tournament has been 22 points, and that's thanks in large part to dynamic guard Corey Davis Jr., who dropped 26 on Georgia State and followed that up with 21 against Ohio State.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, were pushed to the brink by 7-seed Wofford in the second round. They ultimately prevailed 62-56, but it was a one-possession game in the final moments as the Southern Conference squad almost shocked them. And there's no guarantee Kentucky will get star forward P.J. Washington (foot) back this round either. The model gives the Cougars a 53.1 percent chance of winning outright, so confidently advance Houston, even though the Cougars opened as 2.5-point underdogs.

Another one of the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the model: North Carolina (-5) advances past Auburn in the Midwest Regional, but it'll be closer than oddsmakers expect.

The Tigers have been red-hot on offense recently, averaging over 83 points in their last three outings. And while they had a major scare against New Mexico State in the opener, they rolled past Kansas by 14 in the second round, giving them plenty of confidence as they enter their 2019 Sweet Sixteen matchup against six-time champion UNC.

The model gives the Tar Heels a 58 percent chance of advancing, but Auburn is the play on the spread because the Tigers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

