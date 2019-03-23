2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Tennessee vs. Iowa odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers take on the 7-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in a 2019 NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are eight-point favorites, with the over-under set at 156.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. Iowa odds. The Volunteers are coming off a 77-70 win over Colgate in the first round where they overcame 52 percent 3-point shooting by their opponents in an intense upset bid. Meanwhile, Iowa beat Cincinnati 79-72 despite a pro-Bearcats crowd in Columbus. The teams last met in 2014 in a First Four game in Dayton that Tennessee won in overtime to launch a Sweet 16 run as an 11-seed. Before you make your Tennessee vs. Iowa picks, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has run 10,000 simulations of Tennessee vs. Iowa. We can tell you it is leaning over, but it also has a strong against the spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

Entering Sunday's showdown with a Sweet 16 spot on the line, the model knows that one big advantage for Tennessee will be the way it shares the basketball. The Volunteers assisted over 60 percent of their made field goals this season, the 16th-highest rate in the country. Having two extremely capable primary ball-handlers in Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner has been a big part of that, with Bone averaging 5.9 assists per game and Turner at 3.8.

SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams is also an integral part of Tennessee's willingness to make the extra pass despite playing from a post position. He does a strong job of seeing the double-team coming and finding the open man, and he averages 3.1 assists. With Iowa likely to throw zone at Tennessee, Williams' passing ability from the inside figures to be pivotal.

That being said, the Hawkeyes have a chance to expose a Tennessee weakness, which could help them cover the Tennessee vs. Iowa spread.

The Hawkeyes made 24 trips to the free-throw line per game this season, the 12th-highest rate in Division-I basketball. And Tennessee has had issues with foul trouble throughout the season, allowing opponents to make 20 trips to the line per game, ranking 233rd nationally.

Williams and Kyle Alexander in particular have seen fouls eat into their minutes significantly on a number of occasions in big games this season. If the Hawkeyes can get into their bodies and force them to the bench with fouls, it will give them a significant advantage. And as 73.8 percent free-throw shooters on the season, they should be able to capitalize if they do.

Who wins Iowa vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa vs. Tennessee spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.