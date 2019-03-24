2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Tennessee vs. Iowa odds, picks, top predictions from model on 11-5 run

The second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday and the action begins in Columbus, Ohio with No. 2 seed Tennessee taking on No. 10 seed Iowa for a spot in the Sweet 16. The games tips off at 12:10 p.m. ET and the Volunteers are eight-point favorites with the total at 155 in the latest Tennessee vs. Iowa odds. Both are coming off seven-point wins in their opening-round matchups, albeit those games played out very differently. The Volunteers had to sweat No. 15 seed Colgate, while Iowa upset No. 7 seed Cincinnati in a semi-home game for the Bearcats. Still, Tennessee is a 30-win team considered a Final Four contender for a reason, while Iowa is capable of dipping into its bag of tricks to pull off another upset. So before you make your Tennessee vs. Iowa picks, be sure to check out the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Entering Sunday, one big advantage for Tennessee will be its physicality on the block and dedication to working the ball inside. Led by SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, the Volunteers do a sensational job of establishing post position. And everybody who finds themselves getting perimeter touches is well-schooled in post-entry passes. That is a big reason why Tennessee assists on over 60 percent of its made field goals.

Against an Iowa squad that ranks No. 305 in the nation in opponents' two-point field goal percentage (53.6), Tennessee should have its way inside on Sunday. Expect Williams, Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander and John Fulkerson to establish themselves early down low.

That being said, the Hawkeyes have a chance to expose a Tennessee weakness, which could help them cover the Tennessee vs. Iowa spread.

The Hawkeyes made 24 trips to the free-throw line per game this season, the 12th-highest rate in Division-I basketball. And Tennessee has had issues with foul trouble throughout the season, allowing opponents to make 20 trips to the line per game, ranking 233rd nationally.

Williams and Kyle Alexander in particular have seen fouls eat into their minutes significantly on a number of occasions in big games this season. If the Hawkeyes can get into their bodies and force them to the bench with fouls, it will give them a significant advantage. And as 73.8 percent free-throw shooters on the season, they should be able to capitalize if they do.

