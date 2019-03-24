2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Texas Tech vs. Buffalo odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Buffalo Bulls in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Texas Tech (27-6), the 3-seed in the West Regional, is the top defensive team in the nation, according to KenPom, allowing just 85.7 points per 100 possessions. Buffalo (32-3), the 6-seed, averages 85.1 points per game on offense, which ranks fourth in the country. Both teams won their first round games on Friday by double-digits. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Red Raiders are favored by 3.5 in the latest Texas Tech vs. Buffalo odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Buffalo picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Red Raiders will have the best player on the court in reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and potential NBA lottery pick Jarrett Culver. The do-it-all sophomore guard is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. In Friday's 72-57 win against Northern Kentucky, he had 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

On the defensive end, Texas Tech hounded Northern Kentucky to 37.1 percent shooting, including 22.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. In the last 11 games, Tech's opponents are shooting just 37.3 percent from the field and turning the ball over 15.1 times per game. The Red Raiders are 10-1 during that stretch.

But just because the Red Raiders play elite defense does not guarantee they will cover the Texas Tech vs. Buffalo spread and move onto the 2019 Sweet 16.

The Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the country. The MAC regular season and tournament champs have won 13 straight games, and during the winning streak they're averaging 85.6 points while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

This is a veteran team that has experienced success in the NCAA Tournament. Last year, Buffalo upset 4-seed Arizona in the first round and returned virtually everyone from that squad. That experience was on display on Friday when the Bulls rode a dominant rebounding performance and got out in transition to blitz Arizona State, 91-74.

