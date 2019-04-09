2019 NCAA Tournament championship: Virginia completes journey from last year's ugly exit to winning its first title

MINNEAPOLIS -- Only college basketball could give us something so storybook -- too rich for movies; too perfect for documentaries -- like Virginia winning the 2019 NCAA championship.

On Monday night inside U.S. Bank Stadium, UVA coach Tony Bennett dropped his head in victory, the weight of his own desires and dreams finally vaporizing around him, as the game clock expired and these Virginia Cavaliers completed the greatest redemption arc in college hoops history.

Virginia's 85-77 overtime triumph against Texas Tech and its No. 1-rated defense came in an undeniably epic, and historic, 2019 national title game. Virginia's first championship in school history completes the circle, the curvature of which started on March 16, 2018, when No. 1 overall seed UVA lost by 20 points to No. 16 UMBC and became the most infamous loser in NCAA Tournament history.

Now that historic loss is but prologue to the epic victory Bennett and his Cavs earned over the Red Raiders.

The scenes about the stadium were indelible. Kyle Guy leapt through the air, goofy grin and all, and De'Andre Hunter threw the ball seemingly halfway to the ceiling as the clock hit all-zeros. Bennett was hugged by his assistant, Jason Williford, as every UVA player and coach convened on the court -- except one.

Ty Jerome was cry-smiling as he climbed over the team bench to get to his family first. They, and hundreds of others in the Virginia fan section, were drenched in tears. Confetti falling, streams of gold and silver draping Virginia in victory. The Bennett family, seven rows back in the fan section, bear hugged each other and practically fell over in their seats. This was catharsis.

It also felt inevitable. Bennett has the first national title of his career. He's long been considered an elite coach. Now there is no disputing it.

"The whole time I believed we were going to win," Laurel Bennett, Tony's wife, said. "It felt too storybook not to happen. I'm not saying I wasn't nervous -- I just believed it was going to happen. .... There was a fire in his belly. He said, 'I want to win a national championship more than ever before.'"

The dichotomy of 2018 vs. 2019 is incredible, and appropriate (the University of Virginia was founded in 1819). The images of UMBC's win will live forever as part of the power and stun factor of March, as will Virginia's slouched-over grief. Now, this. A baptism by championship.

A peaceful, thankful, joyful Dick Bennett soaked in the scene on the court afterward.

"Words aren't very accurate when your emotions outrun them," he said, later adding, "the thrill is worth the anguish, believe me."

Virginia responding to the loss to UMBC by winning 35 of its 38 games this season was masterful. The Cavaliers needed strokes of luck, sure, but they earned and deserved that.

"The team got these death threats," Laurel Bennett said of 2018. "They did take a police escort back to the hotel, they came in through a side door, a policeman went up with each of the guys to their rooms. It was ridiculous and it made it feel so much worse to them, I think."

It exacerbated things. In the days and weeks after, Tony and Laurel decided for their family and for this program that the loss would be the start of something positive. It had to. No matter what the next season would bring, March 16, 2018 wouldn't define Virginia basketball.

In light of this win, though, it has. It's the ultimate example of popping back up after getting knocked down. This story has no parallel in the history of American sports.

"We had so many talks and they were all good," Laurel Bennett said. "They were hard and he was upset, but it was perspective, what really matters, what that lost meant, what we would learn from it. Already thinking about how this is going to be talked about forever, how are we going to deal with that with the team. He had that interview about the man in the arena, and I think people were more struck by that response to a loss than they've ever been or will ever be to something he says about a win."

And of course it had to be like this. After the magical escape against Purdue in the Elite Eight; Kihei Clark's pass to Mamadi Diakite is the Decision of the Tournament. After the freaky escape from Auburn in the Final Four; the foul on Kyle Guy a cosmic kiss, yet again, in UVA's favor.

And on the final night of the season, one more opponent to topple. It would be dramatic. For the third straight tournament game, Virginia trailed late into second half. De'Andre Hunter's 3-pointer from the corner giving way to overtime, making true the first title game to go to OT since 2008.

"My (Apple) Watch kept telling me to breathe," Kathi Bennett, Tony's sister, said.

Hunter, Guy (the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player) and Jerome played as well together on Monday as they had all season, combining for 67 of the team's 85 points. Virginia, dominant as it was for most of this 2018-19 season, never made it easy in the postseason. Even the 2019 first-round game against Gardner-Webb was rife with horror flashbacks, UVA trailing by double digits in that game before coming back to win.

But the clutch play of Hunter -- his 3-pointer to tie it near the end of regulation is one of the biggest shots in school history -- and the resolve of UVA to steady itself in the extra period was the right ending.

How incredible that the first title game in college hoops history to have both teams make at least 10 3-pointers came from two epic defenses? This was the finish this NCAA Tournament deserved.

The Wahoos twice blew 10-point leads. That only amped the anxiety. Texas Tech had it -- until it didn't. Just like Oregon, Purdue and Auburn.

The best team, and the best program, in college basketball won the national title. That doesn't happen every year. This 2019 is the end of one story but easily could be the fledgling, fruitful start of another.

The obvious thread of 2018 into 2019 makes this a unique American sports success story. But this is also material validation of Virginia's standing in college basketball. Bennett has guided Virginia to 178 wins the past six seasons -- that's 30 wins per year. It's as good as almost any program in the sport.

Maybe this winds up as the only title Bennett ever wins. But with the "Virginia's style can't win in the tournament" narrative detonated into deletion forever, you can't say you'd be surprised if the Cavaliers were in the Final Four again in 2020 or multiple times in the coming years.

The Wahoos have rated as a top-six team at KenPom five of the past six seasons. They were great before winning a national title. They're legendary now. And probably going to become more dangerous going forward. Winning a championship is only going to strengthen this program, Bennett and boost its ceiling.

It's an unbelievable story that became believable because of Bennett's unique disposition. This is the best team, the best story and became one of the best endings we've ever seen in college hoops history.