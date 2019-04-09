2019 NCAA Tournament championship: Virginia completes long journey from historic early exit to winning its first title

MINNEAPOLIS -- The greatest redemption arc in college basketball history is complete.

Virginia's 85-77 overtime victory over Texas Tech on Monday night in an undeniably epic -- and historic -- 2019 national title game completes the circle, the curvature of which started on March 16, 2018, when No. 1 overall seed UVA lost by 20 points to No. 16 UMBC and became an infamous loser.

Now that historic loss is but prologue to the epic title victory Tony Bennett and his Cavaliers earned over the Red Raiders.

And of course it had to be like this. After the magical escape against Purdue in the Elite Eight. After the freaky escape from Auburn in the Final Four. One more opponent to topple, and it would be in dramatic fashion. In the first title game to go to OT since 2008, Virginia got by thanks to its trio: De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy, the Final Four Most Outstanding Player

Virginia, dominant as it was for most of this 2018-19 season, never made it easy in the postseason Even the 2019 first-round game against Gardner-Webb was rife with horror flashbacks, UVA trailing by double digits in that game before coming back to win.

But the clutch play of Hunter -- his 3-pointer to tie it near the end of regulation is one of the biggest shots in school history -- and the resolved of UVA to steady itself in the extra period.

How incredible that the first title game in college hoops history to have both teams make at least 10 3-pointers came from two epic defenses?

Virginia twice blew 10-point leads. That only amped the drama.

Bennett has won the first national title of his career. He's long been considered an elite coach. This makes it official forever.

A Texas Tech team that had been a second-half-dominant squad in this tournament was finally stymied.

And Virginia is the best team in college basketball.