2019 NCAA Tournament championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech predictions, picks, odds, line, TV channel, live stream
The Cavaliers and the Red Raiders meet for the NCAA title
MINNEAPOLIS -- We started with 68 and now we're down to two. That's right, just two teams remain in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and and they'll meet on Monday to determine who will cut down the nets after winning the title. Virginia and Texas Tech will battle for the NCAA Tournament championship in the last game of the college basketball season on Monday at 9:20 p.m.
To make this year's final even more interesting, we're guaranteed to have a first-time winner of the Big Dance. The championship game will feature two teams which have never played for a NCAA Tournament title.
Let's face it, when the Cavaliers and Red Raiders meet, it will be a game you won't want to miss and we're to help steer you in the right direction to follow the action when the ball is tipped.
Viewing information
Predictions, picks
Who wins Texas Tech vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. Virginia spread you should be all over, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas Tech vs. Virginia odds, top picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Virginia and Texas Tech...
-
'Old Town Road' a rally cry for TTU
A country/rap song has become a favorite for the Red Raiders and their fans
-
Baylor beats Notre Dame to win title
The Lady Bears held on to beat the defending champs after their leader Lauren Cox went down...
-
Podcast: Previewing the title game
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the crazy ending to Virginia-Auburn
-
Purdue's Edwards declares for NBA Draft
Edwards is taking his talents to the NBA while his draft stock is high
-
Picks, predictions for NCAA title game
Our experts are split on who wins when the Cavaliers face the Red Raiders in Monday's title...