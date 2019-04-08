2019 NCAA Tournament championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech predictions, picks, odds, time, TV channel, live stream
The Cavaliers and the Red Raiders meet for the NCAA title
MINNEAPOLIS -- We started with 68 and now we're down to two. That's right, just two teams remain in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and and they'll meet on Monday to determine who will cut down the nets after winning the title. Virginia and Texas Tech will battle for the NCAA Tournament championship in the last game of the college basketball season on Monday at 9:20 p.m.
The Cavaliers needed a little luck to get to this point, surviving unreal scares in their last two games against Purdue and Auburn respectively, needing three made free throws from guard Kyle Guy to advance from the Final Four. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, collapsed Michigan State's typically steady 3-point shooting with their tenacious defense.
To make this year's final even more interesting, we're guaranteed to have a first-time winner of the Big Dance. The championship game will feature two teams which have never played for a NCAA Tournament title.
Let's face it, when the Cavaliers and Red Raiders meet, it will be a game you won't want to miss and we're to help steer you in the right direction to follow the action when the ball is tipped.
Viewing information
Predictions, picks
