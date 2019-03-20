2019 NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson coach buys dinner for fans after First Four victory

Fairleigh Dickinson coach Greg Herenda was feeling extra generous on Tuesday night after his team advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Prairie View A&M in the First Four.

To show appreciation for some of the fans who traveled all the way from Teaneck, New Jersey, to Dayton, Ohio, to support the Knights in their 82-76 win, Herenda opened his wallet wide, buying dinner for a select few fans who made the long trek. Chants of "We love Greg!" rightfully ensued.

The @FDUKnights fans who rode the fan bus all the way from Teaneck are having dinner on @CoachHerenda!! They broke out in "We love Greg!" chant!! #ALLINBALLOUT pic.twitter.com/BT4KXp8w4a — Noreen Morris (@NECcommish) March 20, 2019

Herenda had every right to feel cheery on Tuesday. Not only did he lead FDU to its first NCAA Tournament win in program history, he also secured his first postseason victory as a head coach.

"When you coach for 35 years and you take a team to an NCAA Tournament and a team that, when I got here six years ago, we had nothing. And to build it, and then it's here, and it's so sad that every coach can't experience this," he told the Associated Press after the game.

Herenda and No. 16 seed FDU face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, and win or lose, you can bet Herenda's going to be feeling pretty amped about his team making program history this week. If you're an FDU fan, the trek to Salt Lake City, Utah, to watch the game might be short notice, but a chance to get a meal on the coach might be well worth the cross-country journey.