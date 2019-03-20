2019 NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson coach buys dinner for fans after First Four victory
Greg Herenda was feeling generous Tuesday after his team made history
Fairleigh Dickinson coach Greg Herenda was feeling extra generous on Tuesday night after his team advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Prairie View A&M in the First Four.
To show appreciation for some of the fans who traveled all the way from Teaneck, New Jersey, to Dayton, Ohio, to support the Knights in their 82-76 win, Herenda opened his wallet wide, buying dinner for a select few fans who made the long trek. Chants of "We love Greg!" rightfully ensued.
Time is Almost Up! Fill out your bracket now for your chance to win a trip to the 2020 Final Four. Get in the action today!
Herenda had every right to feel cheery on Tuesday. Not only did he lead FDU to its first NCAA Tournament win in program history, he also secured his first postseason victory as a head coach.
"When you coach for 35 years and you take a team to an NCAA Tournament and a team that, when I got here six years ago, we had nothing. And to build it, and then it's here, and it's so sad that every coach can't experience this," he told the Associated Press after the game.
Herenda and No. 16 seed FDU face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, and win or lose, you can bet Herenda's going to be feeling pretty amped about his team making program history this week. If you're an FDU fan, the trek to Salt Lake City, Utah, to watch the game might be short notice, but a chance to get a meal on the coach might be well worth the cross-country journey.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
1 DAY LEFT! PLAY FOR A TRIP TO THE 2020 FINAL FOUR®!
-
NC Central vs ND State odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the NC Central vs. North Dakota State First...
-
NCAA Tournament: LSU vs Yale odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the LSU vs. Yale Round of 64 game 10,000 ti...
-
How to find truTV on cable, satellite
Here's your guide to find truTV on your satellite or cable system
-
Top Picks: First Four play for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
First Four NDSU vs. NC Central picks
Michael Rusk is on a hot streak on his college basketball picks.
-
March Madness bracket, best upset picks
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...