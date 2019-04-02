2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four odds, picks, best bets: This 3-way parlay pays 6-to-1

The 2019 Final Four is finally here and features a pair of highly-anticipated matchups that very few people had in their March Madness brackets. Saturday's night's action from Minneapolis tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET when the 1-seed Virginia Cavaliers take on the 5-seed Auburn Tigers in the latter's first-ever Final Four game. Another first-timer plays in the night's second Final Four 2019 game when the 3-seed Texas Tech Red Raiders face the 2-seed Michigan State Spartans, who are in their 10th Final Four and first since 2015. The latest 2019 Final Four odds show the Cavaliers favored by 5.5 points over the Tigers, and the Spartans 3.5-point favorites over the Red Raiders. Every team managed late-game heroics at some point in the 2019 NCAA Tournament to get this far, but which will step up on Saturday? Before laying down any 2019 Final Four picks on your own, you'll want to see the NCAA Tournament best bets from Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, the iconic Vegas sharp.

The legendary handicapper enters the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament scorching hot. He's 31-18 in his recent college basketball picks, a stunning 63 percent cash rate that's returned nearly $1,100 to $100 players in a short amount of time. That includes going 8-3 against the spread in games involving these four teams.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. Last year, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you he's backing the under (132.5 points) for Michigan State vs. Texas Tech. Goldberg knows these teams have been predicated by their defensive prowess all season. Michigan State (32-6) allows only 65.1 points per game, ranking 35th in the country. Texas Tech (30-6) has allowed even fewer -- its 59 ranks fourth-fewest in the nation.

Each has stepped it up in the NCAA Tournament 2019. Both teams shut down all four opponents to well under their season averages. For Michigan State, the highlight was Sunday's 68-67 victory over top-seed Duke, a team that averaged 82.7 points per game. For Tech, it beat 1-seed Gonzaga 75-69 to get to the third weekend, holding the Bulldogs, the highest-scoring team in the nation, to 18 points under their season average.

