2019 NCAA Tournament First Four odds: Arizona State vs. St. John's picks from expert on 16-7 run

Arizona State and St. John's were among the final teams included in the 2019 NCAA Tournament field. The Sun Devils and Red Storm hope to make the most of the opportunity on Wednesday night when they meet in a West Regional First Four game in Dayton at 9.10 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are in the First Four for the second straight year, but are hoping for a better result after falling to Syracuse last season. The winner of this game will move on to face No. 6 Buffalo on Friday. The Sun Devils are 1.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 155 in the latest Arizona State vs. St. John's odds. Before you make any Arizona State vs. St. John's picks and First Four predictions, listen to what SportsLine expert Kenny White has to say.

White knows the Sun Devils are determined to atone for last year's defeat and join the remaining 64-team field with an opportunity to face Buffalo, where coach Bobby Hurley worked before moving on to the Pac-12 program. Last year's club relied heavily on three-point shooting and struggled against Syracuse's rugged zone defense, but the Sun Devils return with a bigger and more balanced team this season. They are led by a youthful backcourt that features versatile guard Luguentz Dort. The 6-4 freshman averages a team-high 16.4 points per game.

The Sun Devils won six of eight down the stretch, including a strong run in the Pac-12 Tournament. They fell to eventual-champion Oregon in overtime in the semifinals.

But just because the Sun Devils have been red-hot recently doesn't mean they'll cover the Arizona State vs. St. John's spread.

St. John's was erratic in Big East play following a 12-0 start, but the Red Storm have reserved their best performances for upper-tier competition. Their highlights include overcoming a double-digit deficit to beat Big East champion Villanova and a season sweep of runner-up Marquette.

They feature a balanced roster with all five starters averaging double-figures and are led by one of the country's most underrated players in guard Shamorie Ponds. The 6-foot-4 junior averages 19.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists and had a streak of nine consecutive Big East games with at least 20 points.

