2019 NCAA Tournament First Four odds: Belmont vs. Temple picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Teams entering the NCAA Tournament on a roll clash when Belmont takes on Temple in a First Four matchup on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. ET. Belmont (26-5), which tied Murray State for the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship, has won 14 of its last 15, while Temple (23-9), which tied for third with Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference, has won eight of 11. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. Belmont is favored by three in the latest Belmont vs. Temple odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 155. Before making any Belmont vs. Temple picks and NCAA Tournament predictions of your own, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball selections. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Belmont vs. Temple. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a very strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Belmont, which dropped the OVC Tournament championship game to Murray State, has won 17 of its last 19 overall. The Nashville school is 0-7 in NCAA Tournament play and is making its first appearance since 2015 when the Bruins lost to No. 6 Virginia, 79-67.

The Bruins are led by senior guard Dylan Windler (21.4 ppg), who is 10th in rebounding (10.7 per game) in Division I. Windler has had 20 games of at least 20 points, including 32 vs. Austin Peay in the OVC Tournament semifinals.

But just because the Bruins have a proven playmaker does not guarantee they'll cover the Belmont vs. Temple spread.

The Owls, in their 123rd year of competition, have had five straight seasons with a non-losing record. This is the 33rd time they've reached the NCAA Tournament and first since 2016.

Temple is led by senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. (19.7 points per game), who is an AAC first-team all-conference selection. He has scored at least 20 points the last eight games and in 17 of 31 overall.

So who wins Belmont vs. Temple? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Belmont vs. Temple spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.