2019 NCAA Tournament First Four odds: Prairie View A&M vs. Fairleigh Dickinson picks from expert on 16-7 run

Cinderella hopefuls Prairie View A&M and Fairleigh Dickinson tip off the 2019 NCAA Tournament when they meet on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET in the West Region play-in game in Dayton. The winner will face top-seed Gonzaga on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Prairie View A&M (22-12) hopes to take advantage of its second NCAA Tournament berth in program history and first since 1998. The Panthers (20-13) are riding an 11-game win streak that includes capturing the Southwest Athletic Conference championship. Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson won the Northeast Conference championship to earn the program's sixth NCAA Tournament invitation and is riding an eight-game win streak. The Knights are 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 149 in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Fairleigh Dickinson odds.

Now, he is using his innate knowledge of point spreads and handicapping as one of SportsLine's top analysts. White heads into the NCAA Tournament on an impressive 16-7 run with his college basketball picks.

White knows the Knights have recent experience in the NCAA Tournament, as they also reached the First Four in 2016 against Florida Gulf Coast. They earned their invitation by winning the NEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed, taking down top-seed St. Francis 85-76 in the title game. It was their second road win over the Red Flash this season. Fairleigh Dickinson proved it can play with poise amid high stakes, as it shot 64 percent from the field (30-for-47) and also canned 90 percent of its free throws (18-for-20).

The Panthers rebounded from an early 11-game losing streak to win 21 of their last 22 games, capturing the SWAC regular-season and tournament titles for the first time in the program's history. They have defeated their seven opponents in March by an average of 17.4 points.

Prairie View finished off its SWAC Tourney sweep with a 92-86 victory over Texas Southern in Saturday's title game. The Panthers shot 54.2 percent from the field and their defense forced 24 turnovers. Gray Blackston and Dennis Jones led the way with 17 points each as six players scored in double-figures.

