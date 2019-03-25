2019 NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Florida State odds, Sweet 16 picks, bracket predictions from model on 11-5 run

Revenge will be on the minds of the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Thursday night when they meet the Florida State Seminoles in a Sweet 16 matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It's a rematch of a Sweet 16 game played last year that FSU won by 15 despite being a six-point underdog. Gonzaga (32-3) has been an offensive juggernaut all season, leading the country in scoring (88.6) and scoring margin (23.9 points per game). Meanwhile, Florida State (29-7) has won 16 of its last 18 games, with its only losses coming to 2019 NCAA bracket 1-seeds Duke and North Carolina. Tipoff is at 7:09 p.m. ET from the Honda Center in Anaheim. The Bulldogs are favored by 6.5 in the latest Gonzaga vs. Florida State odds, while the over-under for total points is 147.5. Before making any Gonzaga vs. FSU picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in how thoroughly dominant Gonzaga has been on both ends of the floor. In addition to leading the country in scoring and scoring margin, the Zags rank first in field goal percentage (53.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.76). They also are third in blocks per game (5.5) and sixth in field goal percentage defense (38.7).

Gonzaga's well-balanced attack offers opponents multiple challenges. Rui Hachimura, a junior forward projected to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft, leads the team in scoring at 19.7 points per game, but Brandon Clarke (17.0) and Zach Norvell Jr. (15.1) also can go off at any time. In the Bulldogs' second-round victory against Baylor, Clarke was a force, matching a career-high with 36 points while also pulling down five rebounds, blocking five shots and throwing down five dunks.

But just because the Bulldogs have been dominant statistically does not guarantee they will cover the FSU vs. Gonzaga spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

The Seminoles have a deep front court to neutralize Hachimura, Clarke and the rest of Gonzaga's attack. Mfiondu Kabengele (6-10, 250) and Christ Koumadje (7-4, 268) lead an army of big men with the length and size to give the Bulldogs trouble.

FSU's depth was on full display in its 90-62 victory against Ja Morant and Murray State on Saturday. Kabengele, the ACC's sixth man of the year, had 22 points and seven rebounds. The Seminoles burned the Racers from outside with 11-of-27 three-point shooting and inside with 19 dunks or layups and a 45-33 rebounding advantage. The result was the team's largest margin of victory since late November.

