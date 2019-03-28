2019 NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. FSU odds, Sweet 16 picks, bracket predictions from model on 11-5 run

The Gonzaga Bulldogs head to the Honda Center for a 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday. Gonzaga (32-3) has been a virtually unstoppable offensive force the whole season, leading the country in points per game (88.6) and scoring margin (23.9). They beat Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round by 28 before outscoring Baylor by a dozen. Now, the Bulldogs face a deep and talented team in Florida State (29-7) that has won 16 of its last 18 and eliminated Gonzaga in last year's Sweet 16. Thursday's tipoff is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET and the Bulldogs are favored by eight in the latest Gonzaga vs. Florida State odds, up one from the opener. The over-under for total points scored is 147, down from an open of 148.5. Before making any Gonzaga vs. FSU picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that Gonzaga will have the best player on the floor in Rui Hachimura. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound junior forward, a projected first-round pick in the NBA Draft, is averaging a team-high 19.7 points while shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 46.9 percent on 3-pointers. With quickness, strength and a 7-foot-2 wingspan, he poses a difficult matchup for opponents.

But the Bulldogs are not a one-man show. Three other players average double-digits, led by Brandon Clarke (17.0), who did not play in last year's loss to FSU. Clarke was a dominant presence in the Zags' second-round victory against Baylor, matching a career-high with 36 points while also pulling down five rebounds, blocking five shots and throwing down five dunks.

But just because the Bulldogs have been dominant statistically does not guarantee they will cover the FSU vs. Gonzaga spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

The Seminoles have a deep front court to neutralize Hachimura, Clarke and the rest of Gonzaga's attack. Mfiondu Kabengele (6-10, 250) and Christ Koumadje (7-4, 268) lead an army of big men with the length and size to give the Bulldogs trouble.

FSU's depth was on full display in its 90-62 victory against Ja Morant and Murray State on Saturday. Kabengele, the ACC's sixth man of the year, had 22 points and seven rebounds. The Seminoles burned the Racers from outside with 11-of-27 three-point shooting and inside with 19 dunks or layups and a 45-33 rebounding advantage. The result was the team's largest margin of victory since late November.

