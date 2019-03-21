2019 NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. Cincinnati odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The No. 7-seed Cincinnati Bearcats take on the 10-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET in Columbus. The Bearcats (28-6) beat Houston for the AAC Tournament title on Sunday and will play close to home for the opening weekend of March Madness. The Hawkeyes (22-11) have dropped five of six but have an offense that has buried the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa State. Vegas lists the Bearcats as 3.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.5 in the latest Iowa vs. Cincinnati odds. There's little doubt the Bearcats will have the crowd on their side in Columbus, so before you make any Iowa vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Cincinnati vs. Iowa. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also has a strong point-spread pick that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Cincinnati may be just a No. 7 seed, but the team's RPI is 13, a number often reserved for a No. 4. Perhaps the consolation is a virtual home game, just 100 miles up Interstate 71.

Iowa likes to get up and down the floor, but few teams are as successful at taking high-tempo teams out of their gameplan than the Bearcats, who rank 338th in possessions per game. That's slightly slower than notoriously-methodical Wisconsin, a team that beat the Hawkeyes twice by a combined 26 points. And the Hawkeyes have covered the spread just once over their last nine games.

But just because the Bearcats are the higher seed and close to home doesn't mean they can cover the Iowa vs. Cincinnati spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

Iowa is among the nation's premier 3-point shooting teams. It's hitting eight treys per game and faces a Bearcats defense that ranks 213th against the three (35.2 percent). With all the long-range gunners, the Hawkeyes have a go-to post standout in junior Tyler Cook, who leads the team in scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.9).

And they have a clutch performer in Jordan Bohannon, whose 75 points in the final two minutes of games and overtime is tops in the nation. Iowa may be coming into March Madness 2019 in a funk, but it is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 neutral-site games, while Cincinnati has covered just twice in its last 11 overall.

Who wins Cincinnati vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cincinnati vs. Iowa spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.