2019 NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

An NCAA Tournament newcomer faces off against college basketball royalty when Abilene Christian meets No. 2-seed Kentucky Thursday in the Round of 64. No. 15 seed Abilene Christian (27-6) qualified for its first-ever NCAA tournament by claiming the Southland Conference Tournament title, while Kentucky (27-6) received an at-large bid after tying Tennessee for second in the SEC regular season. Tipoff is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Kentucky is favored by 20.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132.

The model has taken into account that Kentucky has a decisive edge in rebounding. It is 36th in the nation with 38.4 rebounds, compared to Abilene Christian, which averages 33.1, good for just 290th. Kentucky, which finished 15-3 in the SEC, is making its 59th NCAA Tournament appearance. This is its 11th year in a row with 20-plus wins and 28th time in 29 years. Big Blue entered the postseason on a roll and has won 17 of its last 20 games.

But just because UK has plenty of NCAA Tournament success does not mean it will cover the Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian spread on Thursday evening

Abilene Christian defeated New Orleans 77-60 in the Southland Conference Tournament championship game, capping off a streak that saw it win six straight and eight of its final 10. This is also a team that's dangerous from deep.

Abilene Christian is 17th in the country in 3-point percentage (38.6), compared to Kentucky's 36.4. Abilene Christian is led by senior forward Jaren Lewis (13.4 ppg), who has scored in double-figures in seven straight games and 25 of 31. Junior guard Payten Ricks (11.5 ppg) is also capable of big games, scoring 21 points against Southeast Louisiana in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals. Plus, Kentucky forward P.J. Washington will miss Thursday's game with a sprained foot.

