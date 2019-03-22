2019 NCAA Tournament: Live updates, college basketball scores, schedule for March Madness Round 1 games Friday
Live scores, updates and highlights all day long from Round 1 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
The second day of the 2019 NCAA Tournament's first round is here. After an exciting-but-not-outlandish first day, the odds of chaos unfurling ahead of the weekend are sky-high. Friday we have a jam-packed schedule. Three of the four No. 1 seeds will play in their first games, and with 16 games in total -- from noon to midnight -- plenty will unfold across the country.
Tune in to our bracket analysis show -- Bracket HQ can be viewed live in the video player above -- for expert breakdowns, picks and predictions ahead of Friday's opening round games. And once the games begin, CBS Sports HQ will bring you updates and highlights throughout the day.
So sit back, grab some snacks, check out the schedule, find your bracket and gear up for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Round 1 -- Live / upcoming games
- 12:15 p.m. -- (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati -- CBS, March Madness Live
- 12:40 p.m. -- (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss -- truTV, March Madness Live
- 1:30 p.m. -- (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech -- TNT, March Madness Live
- 2 p.m. -- (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State -- TBS, March Madness Live
- Check out Friday's scores and complete TV schedule with tip times and more
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the First Four. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
