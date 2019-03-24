2019 NCAA Tournament: Live updates, college basketball scores, schedule for March Madness second round games

The second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament continues Sunday, and if it's anything like the games we saw Saturday, there could be plenty of blowouts on the horizon. Three No. 1 teams are in action looking to be among those earning the final eight spots in the Sweet 16. The action will begin just after noon ET, but until then, watch CBS Sports HQ in the player above for picks, predictions and analysis ahead of the games. One the action gets underway, there will be highlights and updates throughout the day both in the player and in our live application below.

Check the full schedule below to map out your day, and stay tuned here where we will recap all the action as it unfolds in the second round. Don't forget to visit our live, updating bracket and download a printable bracket to keep up on the games.

Second round -- Live / upcoming games

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the second round. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.