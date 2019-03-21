2019 NCAA Tournament: Live updates, schedule, college basketball scores for March Madness first-round games

The time has finally arrived: March Madness is here. That's right, the most wonderful part of the sports calendar, where people near and far bail out at lunch for work -- or better yet, stay at work and stream games -- is finally upon us. The first round of the NCAA Tournament starts Thursday afternoon during lunch hour and runs late into Friday night.

But before the games begin, tune into CBS Sports HQ's special bracket analysis show -- Bracket HQ can be viewed live in the video player above -- for expert breakdowns, picks and predictions ahead of Thursday's opening round games.

Whatever your preference is this week -- your favorite team, the best matchups -- you'll have plenty of options. Opening action on Thursday includes 16 games from which you can choose -- and that's only half of the first round games we have in store. So sit back, grab some snacks, check out the schedule, find your bracket and gear up for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

