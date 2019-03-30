2019 NCAA Tournament: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo executing one of his best performances in Elite Eight run

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Michigan State coach Tom Izzo did a good job of hyping up LSU prior to Friday night's East Regional semifinal. He suggested the Tigers were more talented and more athletic than the Spartans, even exhibiting some of the same characteristics of early-2000s Michigan State teams. If he was adding more fuel to the fire for his team, after already putting up signs all around the hotel and locker room to rebound, the message was heard.

Michigan State had one of its strongest rebounding performances of the year in the first half of its wire-to-wire win, overcoming whatever perceived disadvantages there were against LSU in a win that has the Spartans in the Elite Eight for the first time since its Final Four run in 2015. From motivating tactics to game-planning, it was a masterful showing from the Hall of Fame coach in a tournament where his outburst at freshman Aaron Henry after a mistake in the first round against Bradley had become a national talking point.

Henry, as it would happen, had his best performance of the season on Friday night. He was the spark plug for the Spartans in a nearly flawless first half, and finished with a team-high 20 points with eight rebounds and six assists.

"Not knowing who coach was and when he gets on you when you first get on campus, it's a little confusing when he talks to you sometimes the way he does," Henry said with a laugh. "It's all love. And just going out to have a game like this, and the previous games I've had before where I'm progressing, it just shows me why he stayed on me. I'll be forever grateful for what he's done for me and the love he's shown for me and the coaching he's done for me."

Both Henry and junior guard Cassius Winston were effusive in their praise for the gameplan, and Izzo pointed it right back to the players for taking to the scouting report. They knew that LSU rallied to the ball on defense, so the offense was based around dribbling into the lane and kicking out to open shooters. They knew that LSU was going to try and run things through Tremont Waters, but figured if they could win the battles on the glass and out-rebound the Tigers, then it would be able to maintain control of the game.

"I'm really proud of this team taking the scouting report and adhering to it and figuring out what a team's strengths are. And I thought we attacked them very well," Izzo said. "It's a very good LSU team. Scary the way they can shoot the ball. You've got to love Tremont Waters. He made some big plays. And yet I thought ... first half I thought we were unbelievable on the boards and that was the difference in the game."

LSU had Michigan State's full attention, and in the wake of victory, it doesn't seem like we should expect that focus to be shaken at all before Sunday.

Which brings us to one of the interesting tidbits of Izzo's Hall of Fame resume: the Michigan State coach is 22-6 in the second game of the weekend in the NCAA Tournament. Five of those losses were to No. 1 seeds or teams that went on to win the national championship, the lone outlier being last season's defeat to 11-seed Syracuse in the second round.

The keys for this success are multi-faceted. First, the coaching staff eschews the "one game at a time" mentality in favor of "win the weekend" -- interestingly enough, something that he shares with rival and peer Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Both potential weekend opponents are scouted in addition to the Thursday-Friday foe, so that as soon as the matchup is set, a framework is in place to get going on preparation. Izzo's record in these turnaround games is boosted by the fact that Michigan State is a championship-caliber program, but whatever advantages come with that shouldn't be held against him considering he's the reason for its status in the sport.

Izzo himself wasn't quite sure that Michigan State would be here in this spot, one win away from the Final Four. The injury bug has been brutal to the Spartans, and he's admitted this team isn't close to being as talented as some of his best teams in East Lansing. But this group has proven to be physically and mentally tough, willing to take coaching and buy in to the gameplan. It's a team that identifies with the characteristics that Izzo has put in place as the cornerstones of his program, and it's allowed the Spartans make one of the deeper NCAA Tournament runs of his Hall of Fame career.