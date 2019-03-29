2019 NCAA Tournament: Michigan State vs. LSU odds, Sweet 16 picks, best predictions from model on 11-5 run

In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the LSU Tigers haven't won with style, but they've won. And on Friday, they won't be concerned with style points when they meet the Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16. So far in the tournament, LSU (28-6), the 3-seed in the East Region, survived a close call against 14-seed Yale (79-74) and needed a buzzer-beater to defeat Maryland, 69-67. Meanwhile, Michigan State (30-6) has taken care of Bradley (76-65) and Minnesota (70-50) with little drama. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Spartans are favored by 6.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. LSU odds, up from an open of six, while the over-under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. LSU picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA bracket predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling 14 of the Sweet 16 teams straight-up. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has honed in on Michigan State vs. LSU. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that the Spartans share the ball about as well as any team in the country. Michigan State averages 18.6 assists per game, which ranks third in the nation. Point guard Cassius Winston leads the unselfish Spartans with 7.5 of them per game, which also is third best in the country.

Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is the trigger-man for a team that's scoring 121.6 points per 100 possessions, according KenPom, the fourth best mark in the country. Since KenPom's ratings debuted in 2002, only once (in 2016) have the Spartans had a more efficient offense. In its second round victory against Minnesota, Michigan State shot 57.1 percent, including 6-of-15 from beyond the arc. Tom Izzo's club is also an eye-popping 25-11 against the spread, compared to 18-14 for LSU.

But just because the Spartans excel on both ends of the floor does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan State vs. LSU spread in the 2019 Sweet 16 on Friday.

The Tigers feature a balanced offense with a strong back court and a physical front court that gets to the free throw line. LSU averages 80.9 points per game, the second most among SEC teams. Of those points, 17.5 (21.6 percent) come from the free throw line.

Sophomore point guard Tremont Waters triggers the Tigers' offense. He leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and paced the SEC in assists per game with 5.9. And he seems to thrive when the game is on the line. Against Florida on March 6, he drove the length of the floor as the clock was winding down and made the tying bucket to send the game into overtime. And in LSU's second round game against Maryland, Waters made the winning layup with 1.6 seconds remaining.

So who wins LSU vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the LSU vs. Michigan State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up more than $4,000 on top-rated college basketball picks the past two seasons.