2019 NCAA Tournament: Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, picks, bracket predictions from model on 11-5 roll

Big Ten teams will face off on Saturday with a berth in the Sweet 16 on the line when the Michigan State Spartans meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seed Spartans (29-6) defeated the Gophers, 79-55, on Feb. 9 in the only meeting between the teams this season. In Thursday's game against Bradley, Michigan State pulled away late to beat the Braves, 76-65, while the 10th-seeded Gophers (23-13) controlled Louisville throughout their first round matchup, winning 86-76. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Spartans are favored by 10 in the latest Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 142. Before making any Michigan State vs. Minnesota picks of your own, be sure to consult the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in the strong play that the Spartans get from Cassius Winston. The junior point guard is the only player in the country averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 assists and shooting at least 40.0 percent on 3-pointers. He has accounted for 24.2 percent of the team's points this season.

In the Feb. 9 meeting against the Gophers, Winston got into early foul trouble and played just 24 minutes. Nonetheless, Michigan State jumped out to a 21-5 lead and was never threatened en route to a comfortable win in East Lansing.

But just because the Spartans beat the Minnesota six weeks ago does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan State vs. Minnesota spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

If the Gophers shoot on Saturday like they did against Louisville on Thursday, they will be tough to beat. Minnesota made 11-of-27 three-pointers (40.7 percent) and 29-of-58 shots overall (50.0 percent) against the Cardinals.

Junior guard Amir Coffey continues to have a hot hand. In his last seven games, he's shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 37.1 percent on 3-pointers, and averaging 23.0 points. Against Louisville, he had 18 points but got help from Gabe Kalscheur (five 3-pointers and 24 points) and Jordan Murphy (18 points).

