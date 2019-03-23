2019 NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Washington odds, bracket picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels take on the 9-seed Washington Huskies in a 2019 NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 11.5-point favorites, with the over-under set at 148 in the latest North Carolina vs. Washington odds. The Tar Heels are coming off an 88-73 win over Iona in their 2019 NCAA Tournament opening-round matchup, while Washington was extremely impressive in a 78-61 victory over Utah State. Now, the two programs will go head-to-head with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Before you make your UNC vs. Washington picks, be sure to see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks.

One big advantage for North Carolina will be pace.

Entering Sunday's second-round battle, the model knows that one big advantage for North Carolina will be pace. The Tar Heels like to use their athletes to get out on the move, which is why they ranked fifth in the nation in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. Coby White is one of the fastest players in the country, and he's used that speed to average 16.1 points and 4.2 assists as a true freshman.

Washington's defense will have its hands full trying to keep White in front of them. The Huskies prefer to play a more methodical game, ranking 259th in adjusted tempo. So if White and the Tar Heels can dictate the pace, they'll have a strong chance to pull away as Washington runs out of gas late.

However, the Huskies have shown a knack for disrupting defensively, which is a big reason why they could cover the North Carolina vs. Washington spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

Against Utah State, Washington forced turnovers on 24.9 percent of its defensive possessions. It was the 18th time this season the Huskies have forced their opponents into giving the ball away on at least 20 percent of their offensive possessions. The result: Washington is 15-3 in those contests.

Senior guard Matisse Thybulle is the man who makes Washington's defense go. The lengthy 6-foot-5 wing averaged an astonishing 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game on his way to a second consecutive Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Who wins Washington vs. North Carolina?