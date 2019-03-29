2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 predictions: Pros pounding North Carolina vs. Auburn over on Friday

The 68-team field for the 2019 NCAA Tournament will be down to the Elite 8 on Friday night after four more teams are eliminated from the Big Dance. The evening slate features four Sweet 16 games: Michigan State vs. LSU, North Carolina vs. Auburn, Duke vs. Virginia Tech and Kentucky vs. Houston. The Spartans (-6), Tar Heels (-5), Blue Devils (-7.5) and Wildcats (-3) all are favored in the latest 2019 NCAA Tournament odds, but before making any 2019 March Madness picks or filling out a second-chance NCAA bracket, you'll want to know what the sharps are backing. To bookmakers everywhere, sharps are professional bettors and betting syndicates who see a mistake in a line and pounce on it by making a large wager, also called "sharp money." Sharps risk so much that they can quickly affect a point spread.

SportsLine tapped into its Las Vegas sources to see what the sharps are backing for Friday's 2019 Sweet 16 games. Here's what their sources said: The wiseguys pounded the over in North Carolina vs. Auburn, which opened at 160 at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and promptly jumped all the way to 165.5.

"That's the biggest move we've seen this week," John Murray, race and sports director at the SuperBook, told SportsLine. "You have two teams that are very high-powered. Both shoot a lot of 3-pointers, especially Auburn."

North Carolina (29-6), the 1-seed in the Midwest, is second in the 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket in scoring, averaging 84.5 points per game. Auburn (28-9), the 5-seed, is third at 83.5.

Sharps also know that the Tigers, who have won 10 straight games, are the hottest 3-point shooting team in the country right now. During its 10-game winning streak, Auburn is making 38.4 percent of its shots from beyond the arc. The Tigers have been even better in the NCAA Tournament 2019, hitting 41.0 percent of 3-pointers and making 25 of them. Both are the best in the field.

