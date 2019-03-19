2019 NCAA Tournament predictions, bracket picks: March Madness schedule, times for First Four on Tuesday
The NCAA Tournament starts Tuesday with the First Four and we've got your guide here
The most magical time of the year is upon us. March Madness starts in earnest on Tuesday evening with two of the First Four games kicking off the NCAA Tournament. No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson faces No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M, both seeking an opportunity to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the first round. In the second game of a Dayton, Ohio doubleheader, No. 11 seed Belmont and No. 11 seed Temple tip at 9:10 p.m. ET, where the winner will face No. 6 Maryland and the loser's season will end.
The third and fourth games of First Four action will take place Wednesday afternoon, and by then, we'll have whittled the field from 68 to 64 ahead of Thursday and Friday's first round games. The winners of Tuesday's games will play Thursday, and Wednesday's winners play again Friday.
Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip.Get in the action today!
If you're trying to gain an edge on who you think will come out on top of the first games of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, be sure to take a peek at all the odds for first round games here.
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Prairie View A&M
- When: 6:30 p.m. ET | Where: Dayton, Ohio
- TV: truTV | Live stream: March Madness LIVE and fuboTV (try for free)
(11) Belmont vs. (11) Temple
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. | Where: Dayton, Ohio
- TV: truTV | Live stream: March Madness LIVE and fuboTV (try for free)
Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed makes the Final Four, and see which region you need to pick the 11, 12, and 13 seeds, all from the model that's nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit seed upsets in the first round the past three years!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Prairie View vs. FDU First Four picks
Kenny White is on a hot streak on his college basketball picks.
-
Potential stumbling blocks for Duke
Ranking the stumbling blocks for Duke to reach the Final Four
-
2019 NCAA Tournament by the numbers
Vital statistical information that will guide you as you make picks from the first to the final...
-
NC State vs. Hofstra odds, NIT picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated NC State vs. Hofstra 10,000 times.
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket toda...
-
How to find truTV on cable, satellite
Here's your guide to find truTV on your satellite or cable system