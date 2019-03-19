2019 NCAA Tournament predictions, bracket picks: March Madness schedule, times for First Four on Tuesday

The most magical time of the year is upon us. March Madness starts in earnest on Tuesday evening with two of the First Four games kicking off the NCAA Tournament. No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson faces No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M, both seeking an opportunity to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the first round. In the second game of a Dayton, Ohio doubleheader, No. 11 seed Belmont and No. 11 seed Temple tip at 9:10 p.m. ET, where the winner will face No. 6 Maryland and the loser's season will end.

The third and fourth games of First Four action will take place Wednesday afternoon, and by then, we'll have whittled the field from 68 to 64 ahead of Thursday and Friday's first round games. The winners of Tuesday's games will play Thursday, and Wednesday's winners play again Friday.

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Prairie View A&M

When : 6:30 p.m. ET | Where : Dayton, Ohio

: 6:30 p.m. ET | : Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV Live stream: March Madness LIVE and fuboTV (try for free)

(11) Belmont vs. (11) Temple

When : Tuesday at 9 p.m. | Where : Dayton, Ohio

: Tuesday at 9 p.m. | : Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV Live stream: March Madness LIVE and fuboTV (try for free)

