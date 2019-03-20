2019 NCAA Tournament predictions, bracket picks: March Madness schedule, times for First Four on Wednesday

The 2019 NCAA Tournament has begun, and while we still have time until those brackets lock, there is another night of First Four action on the way that will set the schedule in stone for the best weekend in sports. Belmont and Fairleigh Dickinson booked tickets to First Round locations on Tuesday night with their wins over Temple and Prairie View A&M, respectively. The action returns to Dayton on Wednesday for the final pair of First Four games.

The first matchup of the evening features a pair of 16 seeds, North Carolina Central and North Dakota State, playing for the right to take on No. 1 overall seed Duke in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday. The primetime tip will be Arizona State and St. John's, two of the last teams in the field, battling for the 11 seed spot against No. 6 seed Buffalo in the West region with a Friday tip-off in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The coaching matchup of Arizona State-St. John's is particularly interesting as it pits Bobby Hurley against Chris Mullin, with Hurley leading the Sun Devils into a second-straight NCAA Tournament and Mullin, in his fourth year as head coach of the Red Storm, in the NCAA Tournament for the first time as a head coach.

Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip.Get in the action today!

If you're trying to gain an edge on who you think will come out on top in the two First Four games in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday, be sure to take a peek at all the odds for First Round games here.

(16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State

When : 6:40 p.m. ET | Where : Dayton, Ohio

: 6:40 p.m. ET | : Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV Live stream: March Madness LIVE and fuboTV (try for free)

(11) St. John's vs. (11) Arizona State

When : Approx. 9:10 p.m. ET | Where : Dayton, Ohio

: Approx. 9:10 p.m. ET | : Dayton, Ohio TV: truTV Live stream: March Madness LIVE and fuboTV (try for free)

Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed makes the Final Four, and see which region you need to pick the 11, 12, and 13 seeds, all from the model that's nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit seed upsets in the first round the past three years!