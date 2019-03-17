2019 NCAA Tournament schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, locations, TV tip times
Here's the masters schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using
The 2019 NCAA Tournament is upon us. And while it's great to know the 68-team field and download a printable bracket to get in on the action, it's all for naught if you don't know when the games themselves are being played! That's why we're here, to help you with just that.
Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. It is not completed just yet as we still need to know formal tip times, announcer schedules and TV assignments -- but all of that will be announced soon enough. For now, let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national championship game.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four.
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Tuesday, March 19 | Wednesday, March 20
First Four: Dayton
Thursday, March 21
First round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Friday, March 22
First round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
-
