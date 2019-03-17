2019 NCAA Tournament schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, locations, TV tip times

The 2019 NCAA Tournament is upon us. And while it's great to know the 68-team field and download a printable bracket to get in on the action, it's all for naught if you don't know when the games themselves are being played! That's why we're here, to help you with just that.

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. It is not completed just yet as we still need to know formal tip times, announcer schedules and TV assignments -- but all of that will be announced soon enough. For now, let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national championship game.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Tuesday, March 19 | Wednesday, March 20

First Four: Dayton

Thursday, March 21

First round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Friday, March 22

First round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Saturday, March 23

Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24

Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28

Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30

Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31

Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6

Final Four: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson