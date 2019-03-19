2019 NCAA Tournament schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, TV tip times, locations
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using
The month of March is coming to a close, which means it's high time to get set for the 2019 NCAA Tournament, arguably the most exciting event in all of sports. The 68-team field is set and the games are rapidly nearing their starts as we get set to crown a new national champion, but if you don't know how to watch the contests this week, then that creates quite the issue. Luckily, we're here to help in providing you with the viewing options for March Madness. Also, be sure to <strong>download your printable bracket</strong> for the NCAA Tournament.
Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament -- well, at least the first round is complete. Let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national championship game.
Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four.
All times Eastern
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four
|Tip time
|Game
|Network
|Site
6:40 p.m.
(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson
truTV
Dayton I
|After conc. I
|(11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont
|truTV
|Dayton II
Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Site
6:40 p.m.
(16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State
truTV
|Dayton I
After conc. I
(11) St. John's vs. (11) Arizona State
truTV
|Dayton II
Thursday, March 21 -- First round
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
CBS
Des Moines
12:40 p.m.
(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU
truTV
Jacksonville I
1:30 p.m.
(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn
TNT
Salt Lake City I
2 p.m.
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State
TBS
Hartford I
After conc. I
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS
Des Moines II
After conc. I
(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
truTV
Jacksonville II
After conc. I
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
TNT
Salt Lake City II
After conc. I
(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette
TBS
Hartford II
6:50 p.m.
(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada
TNT
Des Moines III
7:10 p.m.
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS
Jacksonville III
7:20 p.m.
(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova
TBS
Hartford III
7:27 p.m.
(16) Prairie View / Fairleigh vs. (1) Gonzaga
truTV
Salt Lake City III
After conc. III
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
TNT
Des Moines IV
After conc. III
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
CBS
Jacksonville IV
After conc. III
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
TBS
Hartford IV
After conc. III
(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse
truTV
Salt Lake City IV
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
CBS
Columbus I
12:40 p.m.
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
truTV
Columbia I
1:30 p.m.
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT
Tulsa I
2 p.m.
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
TBS
San Jose I
After conc. I
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS
Columbus II
After conc. I
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
truTV
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
TNT
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
TBS
San Jose II
6:50 p.m.
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
TNT
Columbus III
7:10 p.m.
(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
CBS
Columbia III
7:20 p.m.
(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
TBS
Tulsa III
7:27 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
truTV
San Jose III
After conc. III
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
TNT
Columbus IV
After conc. III
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
CBS
Columbia IV
After conc. III
(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
TBS
Tulsa IV
After conc. III
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
truTV
San Jose IV
Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
