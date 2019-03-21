2019 NCAA Tournament scores: Arizona State, North Dakota State advance with First Four victories
The Sun Devils and Bison will be in action on Friday after big wins on Wednesday
Arizona State is moving on to the first round of the NCAA Tournament after eliminating St. John's 74-65 in the First Four on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The No. 11 seed Sun Devils never trailed and held off a late Johnnies run to secure their first NCAA Tournament win as a program in a decade.
"I loved our effort, how we played in the first half," said Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley on truTV. "We have to take care of the ball better, so we'll have to go to the drawing board to clean that up going to the next game."
Hurley and Co. advance to face No. 6 seed Buffalo in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday, a matchup that pits ASU's exuberant coach against his former understudy in Bulls coach Nate Oats.
"It's going to be a little surreal," Hurley said about facing Oats. "I have so much love and enjoyed those years so much and feel so proud of what Nate's doing."
Arizona State strutted past the enigmatic Red Storm with strong performances from its most talented players. Potential lottery pick Luguentz Dort scored 21 points and Zylan Cheatham added in 14 -- his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring output -- to help lead the Sun Devis back to the long-awaited NCAA Tournament victory.
Elsewhere in the First Four on Wednesday, NC Central coach LeVelle Moton's wish was granted. He said earlier this week he wanted no part of No. 1 overall seed Duke, and no part he will get. He and his No. 16 seed Eagles fell just short of another matchup against the Blue Devils on Wednesday night as No. 16 seed North Dakota State ousted them 78-74 in the penultimate First Four game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
"It feels great," said winning coach David Richman on truTV. "Really proud of our guys' resolve down the stretch. It's important we stay in the moment and enjoy this one, then prepare [for Duke]. We have a great challenge, and any great challenge presents great opportunity. We're excited for Friday night."
CBS Sports was with you the entire way Wednesday night updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the First Four. Don't forget to come back Thursday and beyond for full coverage of the NCAA Tournament, including predictions, picks and live updates during the games. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Time is Almost Up! Fill out your bracket now for your chance to win a trip to the 2020 Final Four. Get in the action today!
|Time
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Site
6:40 p.m.
(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74
truTV, MML
|Dayton I
After conc. I
(11) Arizona State 74, (11) St. John's 65
truTV, MML
|Dayton II
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
1 DAY LEFT! PLAY FOR A TRIP TO THE 2020 FINAL FOUR®!
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
NCAA Tournament: Thursday viewer's guide
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday
-
March Madness bracket, upset picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...
-
Calipari shuts down UCLA rumors
Calipari shuts down recent links he may consider leaving Lexington for Westwood
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get in on the March Madness fun
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...