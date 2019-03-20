2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, tip times, locations

It's time to get down to the nitty gritty of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. This week, 68 teams begin to vie for the opportunity to be called national champions as March Madness kicks into high gear. The action will be aplenty, so we're here to let you know how you can view all of the NCAA Tournament action play out as the festivities begin. Also, be sure to <strong>download your printable bracket</strong> for the NCAA Tournament.

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament -- well, at least the first round is complete. Let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national championship game. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

Game Network Site (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76 truTV Dayton I (11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71 truTV Dayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four

Time (ET) Game Network Site 6:40 p.m. (16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State truTV Dayton I After conc. I (11) St. John's vs. (11) Arizona State truTV Dayton II

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

Time (ET) Game Network Site 12:15 p.m. (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville CBS Des Moines 12:40 p.m. (14) Yale vs. (3) LSU truTV Jacksonville I 1:30 p.m. (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn TNT Salt Lake City I 2 p.m. (13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State TBS Hartford I After conc. I (15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State CBS Des Moines II After conc. I (11) Belmont vs. (6) Maryland truTV Jacksonville II After conc. I (13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas TNT Salt Lake City II After conc. I (12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette TBS Hartford II 6:50 p.m. (10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada TNT Des Moines III 7:10 p.m. (15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky CBS Jacksonville III 7:20 p.m. (11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova TBS Hartford III 7:27 p.m. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga truTV Salt Lake City III After conc. III (15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan TNT Des Moines IV After conc. III (10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford CBS Jacksonville IV After conc. III (14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue TBS Hartford IV After conc. III (9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse truTV Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round

Time (ET) Game Network Site 12:15 p.m. (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati CBS Columbus I 12:40 p.m. (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss truTV Columbia I 1:30 p.m. (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech TNT Tulsa I 2 p.m. (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State TBS San Jose I After conc. I (15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee CBS Columbus II After conc. I (16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia truTV Columbia II After conc. I (11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo TNT Tulsa II After conc. I (12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin TBS San Jose II 6:50 p.m. (9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State TNT Columbus III 7:10 p.m. (16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke CBS Columbia III 7:20 p.m. (14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston TBS Tulsa III 7:27 p.m. (12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State truTV San Jose III After conc. III (16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina TNT Columbus IV After conc. III (9) UCF vs. (8) VCU CBS Columbia IV After conc. III (11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State TBS Tulsa IV After conc. III (13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech truTV San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23

Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24

Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28

Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30

Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31

Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6

Final Four: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson