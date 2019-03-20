2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, tip times, locations

Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using

It's time to get down to the nitty gritty of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. This week, 68 teams begin to vie for the opportunity to be called national champions as March Madness kicks into high gear. The action will be aplenty, so we're here to let you know how you can view all of the NCAA Tournament action play out as the festivities begin. Also, be sure to <strong>download your printable bracket</strong> for the NCAA Tournament

Below you will find the schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament -- well, at least the first round is complete. Let's take a look at the schedule from the First Four all the way to the national championship game. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

GameNetworkSite

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76

truTV

Dayton I

(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71truTVDayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four

Time (ET)GameNetworkSite

6:40 p.m.

(16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State

truTV

Dayton I

After conc. I

(11) St. John's vs. (11) Arizona State

truTV

Dayton II

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

Time (ET)GameNetworkSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville

CBS

Des Moines

12:40 p.m.

(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU

truTV

Jacksonville I

1:30 p.m.

(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn

TNT

Salt Lake City I

2 p.m.

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State

TBS

Hartford I

After conc. I

(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State

CBS

Des Moines II

After conc. I 

(11) Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

truTV

Jacksonville II

After conc. I 

(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas

TNT

Salt Lake City II

After conc. I 

(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette

TBS

Hartford II

6:50 p.m.

(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada

TNT

Des Moines III

7:10 p.m.

(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky

CBS

Jacksonville III

7:20 p.m.

(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova

TBS

Hartford III

7:27 p.m.

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga

truTV

Salt Lake City III

After conc. III 

(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan

TNT

Des Moines IV

After conc. III 

(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford

CBS

Jacksonville IV

After conc. III 

(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue

TBS

Hartford IV

After conc. III 

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse

truTV

Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round

Time (ET)GameNetworkSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

CBS

Columbus I

12:40 p.m.

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

truTV

Columbia I

1:30 p.m.

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

TNT

Tulsa I

2 p.m.

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State

TBS

San Jose I

After conc. I

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

CBS

Columbus II

After conc. I

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

truTV

Columbia II

After conc. I

(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo

TNT

Tulsa II

After conc. I

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

TBS

San Jose II

6:50 p.m.

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State

TNT

Columbus III

7:10 p.m.

(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

CBS

Columbia III

7:20 p.m.

(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston

TBS

Tulsa III

7:27 p.m.

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State

truTV

San Jose III

After conc. III

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina 

TNT

Columbus IV

After conc. III

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

CBS

Columbia IV

After conc. III

(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State

TBS

Tulsa IV

After conc. III

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

truTV

San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

