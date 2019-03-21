2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness bracket, tip times for first round, locations
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using
The First Four is over. Now the real madness begins as the first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday. There are now 64 teams remaining with national championship desire, and with action aplenty throughout the weekend, we're here to set your course and help you schedule out the next few days. But before we do that, be sure to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament.
Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Thursday, March 21 -- First round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
CBS, MML
Des Moines
12:40 p.m.
(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU
truTV, MML
Jacksonville I
1:30 p.m.
(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn
TNT, MML
Salt Lake City I
2 p.m.
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State
TBS, MML
Hartford I
After conc. I
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS, MML
Des Moines II
After conc. I
(11) Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
truTV, MML
Jacksonville II
After conc. I
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
TNT, MML
Salt Lake City II
After conc. I
(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette
TBS, MML
Hartford II
6:50 p.m.
(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada
TNT, MML
Des Moines III
7:10 p.m.
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS, MML
Jacksonville III
7:20 p.m.
(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova
TBS, MML
Hartford III
7:27 p.m.
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga
truTV, MML
Salt Lake City III
After conc. III
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
TNT, MML
Des Moines IV
After conc. III
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
CBS, MML
Jacksonville IV
After conc. III
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
TBS, MML
Hartford IV
After conc. III
(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse
truTV, MML
Salt Lake City IV
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
CBS
Columbus I
12:40 p.m.
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
truTV
Columbia I
1:30 p.m.
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT
Tulsa I
2 p.m.
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
TBS
San Jose I
After conc. I
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS
Columbus II
After conc. I
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
truTV
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
TNT
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
TBS
San Jose II
6:50 p.m.
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
TNT
Columbus III
7:10 p.m.
(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
CBS
Columbia III
7:20 p.m.
(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
TBS
Tulsa III
7:27 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
truTV
San Jose III
After conc. III
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
TNT
Columbus IV
After conc. III
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
CBS
Columbia IV
After conc. III
(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
TBS
Tulsa IV
After conc. III
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
truTV
San Jose IV
Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
2019 NCAA Tournament results
Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four
|Game
|TV
|Site
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76
truTV
Dayton I
|(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71
|truTV
|Dayton II
Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four
|Game
|TV
|Site
(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74
truTV
|Dayton I
(11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65
truTV
|Dayton II
-
