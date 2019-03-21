2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness bracket, tip times for first round, locations

The First Four is over. Now the real madness begins as the first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday. There are now 64 teams remaining with national championship desire, and with action aplenty throughout the weekend, we're here to set your course and help you schedule out the next few days. But before we do that, be sure to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament.

Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Site 12:15 p.m. (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville CBS, MML Des Moines 12:40 p.m. (14) Yale vs. (3) LSU truTV, MML Jacksonville I 1:30 p.m. (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn TNT, MML Salt Lake City I 2 p.m. (13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State TBS, MML Hartford I After conc. I (15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State CBS, MML Des Moines II After conc. I (11) Belmont vs. (6) Maryland truTV, MML Jacksonville II After conc. I (13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas TNT, MML Salt Lake City II After conc. I (12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette TBS, MML Hartford II 6:50 p.m. (10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada TNT, MML Des Moines III 7:10 p.m. (15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky CBS, MML Jacksonville III 7:20 p.m. (11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova TBS, MML Hartford III 7:27 p.m. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga truTV, MML Salt Lake City III After conc. III (15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan TNT, MML Des Moines IV After conc. III (10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford CBS, MML Jacksonville IV After conc. III (14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue TBS, MML Hartford IV After conc. III (9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse truTV, MML Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 12:15 p.m. (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati CBS Columbus I 12:40 p.m. (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss truTV Columbia I 1:30 p.m. (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech TNT Tulsa I 2 p.m. (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State TBS San Jose I After conc. I (15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee CBS Columbus II After conc. I (16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia truTV Columbia II After conc. I (11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo TNT Tulsa II After conc. I (12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin TBS San Jose II 6:50 p.m. (9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State TNT Columbus III 7:10 p.m. (16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke CBS Columbia III 7:20 p.m. (14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston TBS Tulsa III 7:27 p.m. (12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State truTV San Jose III After conc. III (16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina TNT Columbus IV After conc. III (9) UCF vs. (8) VCU CBS Columbia IV After conc. III (11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State TBS Tulsa IV After conc. III (13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech truTV San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23

Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24

Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28

Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30

Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31

Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6

Final Four: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

2019 NCAA Tournament results

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

Game TV Site (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76 truTV Dayton I (11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71 truTV Dayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four