2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness bracket, tip times for first round, locations

The First Four is over. Now the real madness begins as the first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday. There are now 64 teams remaining with national championship desire, and with action aplenty throughout the weekend, we're here to set your course and help you schedule out the next few days.

Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

Time (ET)GameTV / StreamSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville

CBS, MML

Des Moines

12:40 p.m.

(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU

truTV, MML 

Jacksonville I

1:30 p.m.

(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn

TNT, MML 

Salt Lake City I

2 p.m.

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State

TBS, MML 

Hartford I

After conc. I

(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State

CBS, MML 

Des Moines II

After conc. I 

(11) Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

truTV, MML 

Jacksonville II

After conc. I 

(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas

TNT, MML 

Salt Lake City II

After conc. I 

(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette

TBS, MML 

Hartford II

6:50 p.m.

(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada

TNT, MML 

Des Moines III

7:10 p.m.

(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky

CBS, MML 

Jacksonville III

7:20 p.m.

(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova

TBS, MML 

Hartford III

7:27 p.m.

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga

truTV, MML 

Salt Lake City III

After conc. III 

(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan

TNT, MML 

Des Moines IV

After conc. III 

(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford

CBS, MML 

Jacksonville IV

After conc. III 

(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue

TBS, MML 

Hartford IV

After conc. III 

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse

truTV, MML 

Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

CBS

Columbus I

12:40 p.m.

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

truTV

Columbia I

1:30 p.m.

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

TNT

Tulsa I

2 p.m.

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State

TBS

San Jose I

After conc. I

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

CBS

Columbus II

After conc. I

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

truTV

Columbia II

After conc. I

(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo

TNT

Tulsa II

After conc. I

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

TBS

San Jose II

6:50 p.m.

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State

TNT

Columbus III

7:10 p.m.

(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

CBS

Columbia III

7:20 p.m.

(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston

TBS

Tulsa III

7:27 p.m.

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State

truTV

San Jose III

After conc. III

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina 

TNT

Columbus IV

After conc. III

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

CBS

Columbia IV

After conc. III

(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State

TBS

Tulsa IV

After conc. III

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

truTV

San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

2019 NCAA Tournament results

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

GameTVSite

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76

truTV

Dayton I

(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71 truTV Dayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four

GameTVSite

(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74

truTV

Dayton I

(11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65

truTV

Dayton II
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

