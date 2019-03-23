2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, scores: March Madness bracket, second round live streams, locations

The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is in the books, and after plenty of drama through the first 34 games, we are moving on to the second round as we finish the opening week of the best month in college basketball's season. And with plenty of action throughout the weekend, we're here to set your course and help you schedule out the next couple days. But before we do that, be sure to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament so you can keep up with each game.

Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed reaches the Final Four, and see who cuts down the nets, all from the model that nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit upsets in the first round the last three years!

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Saturday, March 23 -- Second round

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 12:10 p.m. (6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU CBS, MML Jacksonville I After concl. I (7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky CBS, MML Jacksonville II 5:15 p.m. (10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan CBS, MML Des Moines I 6:10 p.m. (12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State TNT, MML Hartford I 7:10 p.m. (9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS, MML Salt Lake City I After conc. I (10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State CBS, MML Des Moines II After conc. I (6) Villanova vs. (3) Pudue TNT, MML Hartford II After conc. I (5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas TBS, MML Salt Lake City II

Sunday, March 24 -- Second round

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 12:10 p.m. (10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee CBS Columbus I After conc. I (9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina CBS Columbus II 5:15 p.m. (9) UCF vs. (1) Duke CBS Columbia I 6:10 p.m. (6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech TNT Tulsa I 7:10 p.m. (12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech TBS San Jose I After conc. I (9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia truTV Columbia II After conc. I (11) Ohio State vs. (3) Houston TNT Tulsa II After conc. I (13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon TBS San Jose II

Thursday, March 28

Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30

Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31

Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6

Final Four: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

2019 NCAA Tournament results

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

Game Site (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76 Dayton I (11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71 Dayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four

Game Site (16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74 Dayton I (11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65 Dayton II

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

Game Site (10) Minnesota 86, (7) Louisville 76 Des Moines (3) LSU 79, (14) Yale 74 Jacksonville I (5) Auburn 78, (12) New Mexico State 77 Salt Lake City I (4) Florida State 76, (13) Vermont 69 Hartford I (2) Michigan State 76, (15) Bradley 65 Des Moines II (6) Maryland 79, Belmont 77 Jacksonville II (4) Kansas 87, (13) Northeastern 53 Salt Lake City II (12) Murray State 83, (5) Marquette 64 Hartford II (10) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61 Des Moines III (2) Kentucky 79, (15) Abilene Christian 44 Jacksonville III (6) Villanova 61, (11) Saint Mary's 57 Hartford III (1) Gonzaga 87, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 49 Salt Lake City III (2) Michigan 74, (15) Montana 55 Des Moines IV (7) Wofford 84, (10) Seton Hall 68 Jacksonville IV (3) Purdue 61, (13) Seton Hall 48 Hartford IV (9) Baylor 78, (8) Syracuse 69 Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round