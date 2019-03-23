2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, scores: March Madness bracket, second round live streams, locations
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using
The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is in the books, and after plenty of drama through the first 34 games, we are moving on to the second round as we finish the opening week of the best month in college basketball's season. And with plenty of action throughout the weekend, we're here to set your course and help you schedule out the next couple days. But before we do that, be sure to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament so you can keep up with each game.
Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed reaches the Final Four, and see who cuts down the nets, all from the model that nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit upsets in the first round the last three years!
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Saturday, March 23 -- Second round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:10 p.m.
(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU
CBS, MML
Jacksonville I
After concl. I
(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS, MML
Jacksonville II
5:15 p.m.
(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan
CBS, MML
Des Moines I
6:10 p.m.
(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State
TNT, MML
Hartford I
7:10 p.m.
(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga
TBS, MML
Salt Lake City I
After conc. I
(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS, MML
Des Moines II
After conc. I
(6) Villanova vs. (3) Pudue
TNT, MML
Hartford II
After conc. I
(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas
TBS, MML
Salt Lake City II
Sunday, March 24 -- Second round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:10 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS
Columbus I
After conc. I
(9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina
CBS
Columbus II
5:15 p.m.
(9) UCF vs. (1) Duke
CBS
Columbia I
6:10 p.m.
(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT
Tulsa I
7:10 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech
TBS
San Jose I
After conc. I
(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia
truTV
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) Ohio State vs. (3) Houston
TNT
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon
TBS
San Jose II
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
2019 NCAA Tournament results
Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four
|Game
|Site
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76
Dayton I
|(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71
|Dayton II
Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four
|Game
|Site
(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74
|Dayton I
(11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65
|Dayton II
Thursday, March 21 -- First round
|Game
|Site
(10) Minnesota 86, (7) Louisville 76
Des Moines
(3) LSU 79, (14) Yale 74
Jacksonville I
(5) Auburn 78, (12) New Mexico State 77
Salt Lake City I
(4) Florida State 76, (13) Vermont 69
Hartford I
(2) Michigan State 76, (15) Bradley 65
Des Moines II
(6) Maryland 79, Belmont 77
Jacksonville II
(4) Kansas 87, (13) Northeastern 53
Salt Lake City II
(12) Murray State 83, (5) Marquette 64
Hartford II
(10) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61
Des Moines III
(2) Kentucky 79, (15) Abilene Christian 44
Jacksonville III
(6) Villanova 61, (11) Saint Mary's 57
Hartford III
(1) Gonzaga 87, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Salt Lake City III
(2) Michigan 74, (15) Montana 55
Des Moines IV
(7) Wofford 84, (10) Seton Hall 68
Jacksonville IV
(3) Purdue 61, (13) Seton Hall 48
Hartford IV
(9) Baylor 78, (8) Syracuse 69
Salt Lake City IV
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|Game
|Site
(10) Iowa 79, (7) Cincinnati 72
Columbus I
(9) Oklahoma 95, (8) Mississippi 72
Columbia I
(3) Texas Tech 72, (14) Northern Kentucky 57
Tulsa I
(13) UC Irvine 70, (4) Kansas State 64
San Jose I
(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Colgate 70
Columbus II
(1) Virginia 71, (16) Gardner-Webb 56
Columbia II
(6) Buffalo 91, (11) Arizona State 74
Tulsa II
(12) Oregon 72, (5) Wisconsin 54
San Jose II
(9) Washington 78, (8) Utah State 61
Columbus III
(1) Duke 85, (16) North Dakota State 62
Columbia III
(3) Houston 84, (14) Georgia State 55
Tulsa III
(12) Liberty 80, (5) Mississippi State 76
San Jose III
(1) North Carolina 88, (16) Iona 73
Columbus IV
(9) UCF 73, (8) VCU 58
Columbia IV
(11) Ohio State 62, (6) Iowa State 59
Tulsa IV
(4) Virginia Tech 66, (13) Saint Louis 52
San Jose IV
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barrett's energy sparks Duke to victory
R.J. Barrett helped spark his Duke teammates shake off a sluggish start against North Dakota...
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...
-
NCAA Tournament odds, sims, Sat. picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Saturday game in the NCAA Tournament 10,000...
-
12 over 5 upset makes its grand return
Every 12 seed except New Mexico State wound up knocking off its 5 in the first round
-
NCAA Tournament: Friday live updates
Live scores, updates and highlights all day long from Round 1 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
UH, Sampson stir up meme
Sampson and UH are going viral thanks to a hilarious whiteboard