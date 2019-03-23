2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, scores: March Madness bracket, second round live streams, locations

Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using

The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is in the books, and after plenty of drama through the first 34 games, we are moving on to the second round as we finish the opening week of the best month in college basketball's season. And with plenty of action throughout the weekend, we're here to set your course and help you schedule out the next couple days. But before we do that, be sure to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament so you can keep up with each game.

Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Saturday, March 23 -- Second round

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

12:10 p.m.

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU

CBS, MML

Jacksonville I

After concl. I

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky

CBS, MML 

Jacksonville II

5:15 p.m.

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan

CBS, MML 

Des Moines I

6:10 p.m.

(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State

TNT, MML 

Hartford I

7:10 p.m.

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga

TBS, MML 

Salt Lake City I

After conc. I

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State

CBS, MML 

Des Moines II

After conc. I

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Pudue

TNT, MML 

Hartford II

After conc. I

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas

TBS, MML

Salt Lake City II

Sunday, March 24 -- Second round

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

12:10 p.m.

(10) Iowa vs. (2) Tennessee

CBS

Columbus I

After conc. I

(9) Washington vs. (1) North Carolina

CBS

Columbus II

5:15 p.m.

(9) UCF vs. (1) Duke

CBS

Columbia I

6:10 p.m.

(6) Buffalo vs. (3) Texas Tech

TNT

Tulsa I

7:10 p.m.

(12) Liberty vs. (4) Virginia Tech

TBS

San Jose I

After conc. I 

(9) Oklahoma vs. (1) Virginia

truTV

Columbia II

After conc. I 

(11) Ohio State vs. (3) Houston

TNT

Tulsa II

After conc. I 

(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon

TBS

San Jose II

Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

2019 NCAA Tournament results

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

GameSite

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76

Dayton I

(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71 Dayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four

GameSite

(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74

Dayton I

(11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65

Dayton II

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

GameSite

(10) Minnesota 86, (7) Louisville 76

Des Moines

(3) LSU 79, (14) Yale 74

Jacksonville I

(5) Auburn 78, (12) New Mexico State 77

Salt Lake City I

(4) Florida State 76, (13) Vermont 69

Hartford I

(2) Michigan State 76, (15) Bradley 65

Des Moines II

(6) Maryland 79, Belmont 77

Jacksonville II

(4) Kansas  87, (13) Northeastern 53 

Salt Lake City II

(12) Murray State 83, (5) Marquette 64

Hartford II

(10) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61

Des Moines III

(2) Kentucky 79, (15) Abilene Christian 44

Jacksonville III

(6) Villanova 61, (11) Saint Mary's 57

Hartford III

(1) Gonzaga 87, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Salt Lake City III

(2) Michigan 74, (15) Montana 55 

Des Moines IV

(7) Wofford 84, (10) Seton Hall 68 

Jacksonville IV

(3) Purdue 61, (13) Seton Hall 48 

Hartford IV

(9) Baylor 78, (8) Syracuse 69 

Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round

GameSite

(10) Iowa 79,  (7) Cincinnati 72

Columbus I

(9) Oklahoma 95, (8) Mississippi 72

Columbia I

(3) Texas Tech 72, (14) Northern Kentucky 57

Tulsa I

(13) UC Irvine 70, (4) Kansas State 64

San Jose I

(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Colgate 70

Columbus II

(1) Virginia 71, (16) Gardner-Webb 56

Columbia II

(6) Buffalo 91, (11) Arizona State 74

Tulsa II

(12) Oregon 72, (5) Wisconsin 54

San Jose II

(9) Washington 78, (8) Utah State 61

Columbus III

(1) Duke 85, (16) North Dakota State 62

Columbia III

(3) Houston 84, (14) Georgia State 55 

Tulsa III

(12) Liberty 80, (5) Mississippi State 76

San Jose III

(1) North Carolina 88, (16) Iona 73

Columbus IV

(9) UCF 73, (8) VCU 58

Columbia IV

(11) Ohio State 62, (6) Iowa State 59

Tulsa IV

(4) Virginia Tech 66, (13) Saint Louis 52

San Jose IV

