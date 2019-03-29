2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, scores: March Madness bracket, Sweet 16 live streams, Elite Eight tip times
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using
Four teams clinched spots in the Elite Eight on Thursday night, with the last four coming in on Friday. Two No. 1 seeds won its matchups and both No. 2 seeds in action fell to No. 3 seeds. With less games each day, the intensity only heightens. The regional finals festivities portion of March Madness get started on Saturday night as we get closer to eventually learning who will be a part of this year's Final Four field.
We've still got that link for you to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament, too. Nothing like feeling the bracket on paper in you hands.
Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
So which teams advance today? And which schools will ruin your bracket? Visit SportsLine now to get college basketball picks for every game from Vegas insiders and an advanced computer model, and find out!
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
7:09 p.m.
(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
CBS, MML
Washington, D.C.
7:29 p.m.
(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
TBS, MML
Kansas City
9:39 p.m.
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
CBS, MML
Washington, D.C.
9:59 p.m.
(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
TBS, MML
Kansas City
Saturday, March 30 - Elite Eight
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
6:09 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga
TBS, MML
Anaheim
8:49 p.m.
(3) Purduevs. (1) Virginia
TBS, MML
Louisville
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
2019 NCAA Tournament results
Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four
|Game
|Site
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76
Dayton I
|(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71
|Dayton II
Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four
|Game
|Site
(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74
|Dayton I
(11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65
|Dayton II
Thursday, March 21 -- First round
|Game
|Site
(10) Minnesota 86, (7) Louisville 76
Des Moines
(3) LSU 79, (14) Yale 74
Jacksonville I
(5) Auburn 78, (12) New Mexico State 77
Salt Lake City I
(4) Florida State 76, (13) Vermont 69
Hartford I
(2) Michigan State 76, (15) Bradley 65
Des Moines II
(6) Maryland 79, Belmont 77
Jacksonville II
(4) Kansas 87, (13) Northeastern 53
Salt Lake City II
(12) Murray State 83, (5) Marquette 64
Hartford II
(10) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61
Des Moines III
(2) Kentucky 79, (15) Abilene Christian 44
Jacksonville III
(6) Villanova 61, (11) Saint Mary's 57
Hartford III
(1) Gonzaga 87, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Salt Lake City III
(2) Michigan 74, (15) Montana 55
Des Moines IV
(7) Wofford 84, (10) Seton Hall 68
Jacksonville IV
(3) Purdue 61, (13) Seton Hall 48
Hartford IV
(9) Baylor 78, (8) Syracuse 69
Salt Lake City IV
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|Game
|Site
(10) Iowa 79, (7) Cincinnati 72
Columbus I
(9) Oklahoma 95, (8) Mississippi 72
Columbia I
(3) Texas Tech 72, (14) Northern Kentucky 57
Tulsa I
(13) UC Irvine 70, (4) Kansas State 64
San Jose I
(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Colgate 70
Columbus II
(1) Virginia 71, (16) Gardner-Webb 56
Columbia II
(6) Buffalo 91, (11) Arizona State 74
Tulsa II
(12) Oregon 72, (5) Wisconsin 54
San Jose II
(9) Washington 78, (8) Utah State 61
Columbus III
(1) Duke 85, (16) North Dakota State 62
Columbia III
(3) Houston 84, (14) Georgia State 55
Tulsa III
(12) Liberty 80, (5) Mississippi State 76
San Jose III
(1) North Carolina 88, (16) Iona 73
Columbus IV
(9) UCF 73, (8) VCU 58
Columbia IV
(11) Ohio State 62, (6) Iowa State 59
Tulsa IV
(4) Virginia Tech 66, (13) Saint Louis 52
San Jose IV
Saturday, March 23 -- Second round
|Game
|Site
(3) LSU 69, (6) Maryland 67
Jacksonville I
(2) Kentucky 62, (7) Wofford 56
Jacksonville II
(2) Michigan 64, (10) Florida 49
Des Moines I
(4) Florida State 90, (12) Murray State 62
Hartford I
(1) Gonzaga 83, (9) Baylor 71
Salt Lake City I
(2) Michigan State 70, (10) Minnesota 50
Des Moines II
(3) Purdue 87, (6) Villanova 61
Hartford II
(5) Auburn 89, (4) Kansas 75
Salt Lake City II
Sunday, March 24 -- Second round
|Game
|Site
(2) Tennessee 83, (10) Iowa 77 (OT)
Columbus I
(1) North Carolina 81, (9) Washington 59
Columbus II
(1) Duke 77, (9) UCF 76
Columbia I
(3) Texas Tech 78, (6) Buffalo 58
Tulsa I
(4) Virginia Tech 67, (12) Liberty 58
San Jose I
(1) Virginia 63, (9) Oklahoma 51
Columbia II
(3) Houston 74, (11) Ohio State 59
Tulsa II
(12) Oregon 73, (13) UC Irvine 54
San Jose II
Thursday, March 28 -- Sweet 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Site
7:09 p.m.
(1) Gonzaga 72, (4) Florida St. 58
Anaheim
7:29 p.m.
(3) Purdue 99, (2) Tennessee 94
Louisville
9:39 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech 63, (2) Michigan 44
Anaheim
9:59 p.m..
(1) Virginia 53, (12) Oregon 49
Louisville
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Sweet 16 Friday predictions, picks
Against-the-spread and straight up picks as the third round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament co...
-
Boilermakers survive Vols in OT
Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline combined for an epic shooting performance to get Matt Painter...
-
Texas Tech batters Michigan to advance
Texas Tech held Michigan to one of its worst shooting performance of the season
-
Oregon's Amin flops leads to two techs
Diakite and Amin were both handed techs for their roles in this strange incident
-
Gonzaga's bigs may get them a title
Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie hold the key to Gonzaga's success the rest...
-
Sweet 16: Purdue outlasts Vols in OT
Follow along with coverage of the Vols and the Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 on Thursday