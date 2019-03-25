2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, scores: March Madness bracket, Sweet 16 live streams, locations, tip times
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're using
Gather yourself, check that bracket and scope the damage so far.
It's actually not that bad, which is a surprise in and of itself. The NCAA Tournament is unpredictable even when it's mostly predictable. One of the chalkiest opening weekends in tournament history has set the stage for a highly anticipated set of regional semifinal games on Thursday and Friday.
We've still got that link for you to download your printable bracket for the NCAA Tournament, too. Nothing like feeling the bracket on paper in you hands.
Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.
So which teams advance today? And which schools will ruin your bracket? Visit SportsLine now to get college basketball picks for every game from Vegas insiders and an advanced computer model, and find out!
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sunday, March 24 -- Second round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:10 p.m.
(2) Tennessee 83, (10) Iowa 77 (OT)
CBS, MML
Columbus I
After conc. I
(1) North Carolina 81, (9) Washington 59
CBS, MML
Columbus II
5:15 p.m.
(1) Duke 77, (9) UCF 76
CBS, MML
Columbia I
6:10 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech 78, (6) Buffalo 58
TNT, MML
Tulsa I
7:10 p.m.
(4) Virginia Tech 67, (12) Liberty 58
TBS, MML
San Jose I
After conc. I
(1) Virginia 63, (9) Oklahoma 51
truTV, MML
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) Ohio State vs. (3) Houston
TNT, MML
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(13) UC Irvine vs. (12) Oregon
TBS, MML
San Jose II
Thursday, March 28 -- Sweet 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
7:09 p.m.
(4) Florida St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
CBS, MML
Anaheim
7:29 p.m.
(3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS, MML
Louisville
9:39 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan
CBS, MML
Anaheim
9:59 p.m..
(13) UC Irvine/(12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia
TNT, MML
Louisville
Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
7:09 p.m.
(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
CBS, MML
Washington, D.C.
7:29 p.m.
(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
CBS, MML
Kansas City
9:39 p.m.
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
CBS, MML
Washington, D.C.
9:59 p.m.
(11) Ohio State/(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
TNT, MML
Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
2019 NCAA Tournament results
Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:10 p.m.
(2) Tennessee 83, (10) Iowa 77 (OT)
CBS, MML
Columbus I
After conc. I
(1) North Carolina 81, (9) Washington 59
CBS, MML
Columbus II
5:15 p.m.
(1) Duke 77, (9) UCF 76
CBS, MML
Columbia I
6:10 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech 78, (6) Buffalo 58
TNT, MML
Tulsa I
|Game
|Site
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76
Dayton I
|(11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71
|Dayton II
Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four
|Game
|Site
(16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74
|Dayton I
(11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65
|Dayton II
Thursday, March 21 -- First round
|Game
|Site
(10) Minnesota 86, (7) Louisville 76
Des Moines
(3) LSU 79, (14) Yale 74
Jacksonville I
(5) Auburn 78, (12) New Mexico State 77
Salt Lake City I
(4) Florida State 76, (13) Vermont 69
Hartford I
(2) Michigan State 76, (15) Bradley 65
Des Moines II
(6) Maryland 79, Belmont 77
Jacksonville II
(4) Kansas 87, (13) Northeastern 53
Salt Lake City II
(12) Murray State 83, (5) Marquette 64
Hartford II
(10) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61
Des Moines III
(2) Kentucky 79, (15) Abilene Christian 44
Jacksonville III
(6) Villanova 61, (11) Saint Mary's 57
Hartford III
(1) Gonzaga 87, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Salt Lake City III
(2) Michigan 74, (15) Montana 55
Des Moines IV
(7) Wofford 84, (10) Seton Hall 68
Jacksonville IV
(3) Purdue 61, (13) Seton Hall 48
Hartford IV
(9) Baylor 78, (8) Syracuse 69
Salt Lake City IV
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|Game
|Site
(10) Iowa 79, (7) Cincinnati 72
Columbus I
(9) Oklahoma 95, (8) Mississippi 72
Columbia I
(3) Texas Tech 72, (14) Northern Kentucky 57
Tulsa I
(13) UC Irvine 70, (4) Kansas State 64
San Jose I
(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Colgate 70
Columbus II
(1) Virginia 71, (16) Gardner-Webb 56
Columbia II
(6) Buffalo 91, (11) Arizona State 74
Tulsa II
(12) Oregon 72, (5) Wisconsin 54
San Jose II
(9) Washington 78, (8) Utah State 61
Columbus III
(1) Duke 85, (16) North Dakota State 62
Columbia III
(3) Houston 84, (14) Georgia State 55
Tulsa III
(12) Liberty 80, (5) Mississippi State 76
San Jose III
(1) North Carolina 88, (16) Iona 73
Columbus IV
(9) UCF 73, (8) VCU 58
Columbia IV
(11) Ohio State 62, (6) Iowa State 59
Tulsa IV
(4) Virginia Tech 66, (13) Saint Louis 52
San Jose IV
Saturday, March 23 -- Second round
|Game
|Site
(3) LSU 69, (6) Maryland 67
Jacksonville I
(2) Kentucky 62, (7) Wofford 56
Jacksonville II
(2) Michigan 64, (10) Florida 49
Des Moines I
(4) Florida State 90, (12) Murray State 62
Hartford I
(1) Gonzaga 83, (9) Baylor 71
Salt Lake City I
(2) Michigan State 70, (10) Minnesota 50
Des Moines II
(3) Purdue 87, (6) Villanova 61
Hartford II
(5) Auburn 89, (4) Kansas 75
Salt Lake City II
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tempers flare in Houston vs. Ohio State
The incident took place right before halftime of Sunday night's second round matchup
-
Duke shows maturity in UCF win
Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett used the will to win to survive a nearly perfect upset effort...
-
Duke holds off UCF rally attempt
A potential UCF upset of Duke came down to a layup rimming out in the final seconds
-
NCAA Tournament: Sunday live updates
Live scores, updates and highlights all day from the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournam...
-
How Duke barely survived UCF upset bid
The game of the NCAA Tournament, naturally, came down to the final play
-
NCAA: Ohio State vs. Houston sims, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ohio State vs. Houston 10,000 times