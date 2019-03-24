2019 NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV on AT&T, DIRECTV, Dish Network, XFinity and other cable systems?

The 2019 NCAA Tournament is off and running across the country. Fans are closely monitoring their brackets while keeping an eye on how their alma mater is doing over the course of the first weekend. With some many games in the rotation, you need to know how to keep up with all the action across the four major networks.

As you know by now CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV are the exclusive carriers for Marc Madness. Since truTV does not carry basketball during the regular season, you might need a little help finding it when the games tip off. They have a ton of games to watch over the next few days. And we are here to help.

We've got your complete TV schedule with tip times, channels and announcing teams right here.

Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today!

What channel is truTV on my television?

Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)

DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)

SlingTV: Click HERE

PlayStation VUE: Click HERE

Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code

Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code

Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

truTV NCAA Tournament game schedule:

All times are ET

Second round: Sunday, March 24, 2019