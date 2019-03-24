2019 NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV on AT&T, DIRECTV, Dish Network, XFinity and other cable systems?
Here's your guide to finding truTV on your satellite or cable system
The 2019 NCAA Tournament is off and running across the country. Fans are closely monitoring their brackets while keeping an eye on how their alma mater is doing over the course of the first weekend. With some many games in the rotation, you need to know how to keep up with all the action across the four major networks.
As you know by now CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV are the exclusive carriers for Marc Madness. Since truTV does not carry basketball during the regular season, you might need a little help finding it when the games tip off. They have a ton of games to watch over the next few days. And we are here to help.
We've got your complete TV schedule with tip times, channels and announcing teams right here.
Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today!
What channel is truTV on my television?
Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.
AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)
SlingTV: Click HERE
PlayStation VUE: Click HERE
Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
truTV NCAA Tournament game schedule:
All times are ET
Second round: Sunday, March 24, 2019
- 7:45 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Oklahoma -- Streaming on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA Tournament bracket predictions
Check out our experts' picks and predictions for the 2019 March Madness bracket
-
NCAA odds, sims, picks, predictions
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Sunday game in the NCAA Tournament 10,000...
-
NCAA: VT vs. Liberty odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model simulated Virginia Tech vs. Liberty 10,000 times.
-
NCAA: Texas Tech vs. Buffalo odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Texas Tech vs. Buffalo 10,000 times
-
How to watch: Duke vs. UCF
The Blue Devils and Knights face off Sunday for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16
-
NCAA Tournament announcing teams
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness