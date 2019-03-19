2019 NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV on DIRECTV, Dish Network, Spectrum, XFinity and other cable systems?
Here's your guide to find truTV on your satellite or cable system
We've reached the most magical month of the year, that month where the NCAA Tournament takes center stage and there's more college basketball on television than you can keep track of. Once again CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV will be the exclusive carriers of the NCAA Tournament on TV.
We've got your complete TV schedule with tip times, channels and announcing teams right here. The action gets started with the First Four on Tuesday from Dayton, Ohio featuring Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Prairie View A&M at 6:30 p.m. in the first game of March Madness. That will be followed by Belmont vs. Temple at 9 p.m.
On Wednesday we'll get N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15) at 6:30 p.m. followed by Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John's (21-12) at 9 p.m.
And since truTV does not carry basketball during the regular season, you might need a little help finding it when the games tip off. And we are here to help.
What channel is truTV on my television?
Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.
AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)
SlingTV: Click HERE
PlayStation VUE: Click HERE
Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
truTV NCAA Tournament games:
All times are ET
First Four: Tuesday, March 19, 2019
- 6:30 p.m.: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M
- 9 p.m.: No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 11 Temple
First Four: Wednesday, March 20, 2019
- 6:30 p.m.: N.C. Central vs. North Dakota State
- 9 p.m.: Arizona State vs. St. John's
First round: Thursday, March 21, 2019
- 12:40 p.m.: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale
- 3:10 p.m.: No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont or No. 11 Temple
- 7:27 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M or No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson
- 9:57 p.m.: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor
First round: Friday, March 22, 2019
- 12:40 p.m.: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
- 3:10 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb
- 7:27 p.m.: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty
- 9:57 p.m.: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis
