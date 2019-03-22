2019 NCAA Tournament: What channel is truTV on Spectrum, DIRECTV, Dish Network, XFinity and other cable systems?
Here's your guide to finding truTV on your satellite or cable system
We've reached the most magical month of the year, that month where the NCAA Tournament takes center stage and there's more college basketball on television than you can keep track of. Once again CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV will be the exclusive carriers of the NCAA Tournament on TV.
For basketball heads you just need that fix, we are here to help.
We've got your complete TV schedule with tip times, channels and announcing teams right here.
Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today!
Since truTV does not carry basketball during the regular season, you might need a little help finding it when the games tip off. They have a ton of games to watch over the next four days. And we are here to help.
What channel is truTV on my television?
Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.
AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)
SlingTV: Click HERE
PlayStation VUE: Click HERE
Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
truTV NCAA Tournament game schedule:
All times are ET
First round: Thursday, March 21, 2019
- 7:27 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson -- Streaming on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
- 9:57 p.m.: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor -- Streaming on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
First round: Friday, March 22, 2019
- 12:40 p.m.: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma -- Streaming on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
- 3:10 p.m.: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb -- Streaming on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
- 7:27 p.m.: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty-- Streaming on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
- 9:57 p.m.: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis-- Streaming on March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAAT: OU vs. Ole Miss odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss first-round game 10,000...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. Cinci picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Iowa vs. Cincinnati 10,000 times
-
NCAA Tournament: Thursday live updates
Live scores, updates and highlights all day long from Round 1 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
Top Picks: March Madness ML parlay
Picking three games for the night slate of the opening day of NCAA Tournament action
-
Charles Barkley celebrates Auburn's win
Auburn hung on against New Mexico State by the skin of its teeth