2019 NCAA Tournament: Zion Williamson and Duke's freshmen don't have far to look for March Madness advice

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has won 96 of NCAA Tournament games, won five national championships and was referred to by current star Zion Williamson as the "greatest coach of all time" following the Blue Devils thrilling win against UCF. The winningest coach in the history of the sport carries a powerful presence that extends to his message and how it resonates with a young team that chose Duke for, among other reasons, the opportunity to compete for a national championship.

After all those NCAA Tournament wins -- also the most all-time at the Division I level -- Krzyzewski still leans into the thing that makes the event accessible to not only all sports fans, but the viewing public in general: it's March Madness, and absolutely anything can happen.

"The first game against North Dakota State, the final score didn't reflect on how that game actually went. Like they were a great team. The game was very close at first," Williamson explained on Thursday. "And Coach was looking at us, like, 'this is March Madness. This is what goes on.'"

But if, for whatever reason, the message from Coach K isn't sticking. There's no shortage of sources for Duke's young team to turn to on this coaching staff. All four of Krzyzewski's assistants -- associated head coaches Nate James and Jon Scheyer, assistant coach Chris Carrawell and director of basketball operations Nolan Smith -- have been on this path before.

All four reached the NCAA Tournament national championship game and three (James in 2001, Scheyer and Smith in 2010) played for title-winning teams. Throughout this tournament, they have been an invaluable resource for Williamson and the rest of the Duke team. Coach K has been down this road several times, with a front-running Duke team looking to finish the job with a target on its back. But the assistants have been here, in the players' shoes, competing for Krzyzewski, and know what it takes to survive the ups and downs of NCAA Tournament.

"They tell us the stories about how they had to battle," Williamson said of the staff. "I think each of them probably came in like No. 1 seed, it was a battle to get there because, I mean, March Madness is probably the perfect name for it. It's whoever wants it, that's who is going to get it."

There's something in that "anything can happen" messaging that's really resonating with Williamson, RJ Barrett and the rest of the Duke team. They haven't even really referred to the event as the "NCAA Tournament" as much as they have "March Madness," like there's something worth respecting about how the unpredictable always seems to happen when we get to this point in the season. Prior to Williamson's missed free throw at the end of the UCF game, Barrett said he was thinking about his own memories of "March Madness" and how many of those close games were decided by the moments after a missed free throw in the closing seconds.

"I remember watching March Madness and watching a whole bunch of games and seeing missed free throws, somebody gets a rebound and a putback," Barrett said. "So I thought, I'm just going to try to do whatever I can to get this rebound."

That will to win, do whatever it takes attitude catches on with a pair of alpha dog freshman with seemingly endless energy, but they are powered behind the scenes by veterans who haven't reached the levels of success that James, Scheyer, Carrawell and Smith experienced as players. They've seen the other side, losing early with a team that was expected to make the Final Four. Junior Javin DeLaurier has been a part of two tournament runs that have stopped short of the Final Four, both against South Carolina in the second round in 2017 and against Kansas in the Elite Eight a year ago.

"How terrible that feeling is when you lose. Especially when you feel like you have that talent in the locker room to achieve your goal and win the national championship," DeLaurier said of his message to the younger players on the team. "I was telling these guys that every 40 minutes we've got to give it everything, the next game is by no means guaranteed. We see it happen all the time. It's called March Madness for a reason. It's terrible to be one of those teams who go home earlier than expected."

So somewhere between the will to win and experienced from former champions and the fear of losing by current vets is a message that has kept four Duke freshman balanced through the ups and downs of the NCAA Tournament.