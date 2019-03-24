2019 NCAA Tournament: Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall lives up to the hype with epic rim collisions

The showdown we were waiting for very much delivered on Sunday

Tacko Fall guaranteed it would not happen. On Saturday, ahead of UCF's rubber match against No. 1 seed Duke, he made a promise that Blue Devils freshman Zion Williamson wouldn't get him on the wrong side of a posterizing dunk.

He was right.

The two met at the rim several times in Sunday afternoon's tilt, and more often than not, it was Fall meeting Williamson's attempt and promptly swatting it back his direction. The first attempt happened early as Williamson tested Fall on the block, and Fall's 7-foot-6 frame stood there and denied it.

Later, it happened again, and it was both a block and a minor assault that went uncalled on the floor. 

The third time it happened, it appeared to be a similar occurrence.

All three of Fall's swats thus far have come against Williamson, and he's made his presence felt on offense as well by finishing just about everything around the paint. He's lived up to his pregame promise to this point, and as a result, No. 1 overall seed Duke might be in trouble. 

