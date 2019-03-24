2019 NCAA Tournament: Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall lives up to the hype with epic rim collisions

Tacko Fall guaranteed it would not happen. On Saturday, ahead of UCF's rubber match against No. 1 seed Duke, he made a promise that Blue Devils freshman Zion Williamson wouldn't get him on the wrong side of a posterizing dunk.

He was right.

The two met at the rim several times in Sunday afternoon's tilt, and more often than not, it was Fall meeting Williamson's attempt and promptly swatting it back his direction. The first attempt happened early as Williamson tested Fall on the block, and Fall's 7-foot-6 frame stood there and denied it.

"This looks like a hard shell taco with this block!" pic.twitter.com/qa8cJiyAfG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2019

Later, it happened again, and it was both a block and a minor assault that went uncalled on the floor.

Not a foul... pic.twitter.com/S2ntItC129 — Chris - Duke Report #PrayForDebbie (@DukeOfHoops) March 24, 2019

The third time it happened, it appeared to be a similar occurrence.

Tacko is a different type of paint presence... #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1d8WhGvoGo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2019

All three of Fall's swats thus far have come against Williamson, and he's made his presence felt on offense as well by finishing just about everything around the paint. He's lived up to his pregame promise to this point, and as a result, No. 1 overall seed Duke might be in trouble.