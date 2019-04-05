2019 NCAA women's Final Four: Start time, watch online, live stream, TV channel, schedule

Back in November, 351 NCAA Division I women's basketball teams started a brand new season. Now, just four remain. After a long, but exciting season, and another enjoyable tournament, we've reached the pinnacle of the college basketball calendar: the Final Four.

There were no major upsets along the way this time, no big surprises; the four teams taking the court in Tampa this weekend all belong on this stage. From old rivals meeting again to a newcomer led by one of the most entertaining athletes around and future WNBA stars up and down each roster, this weekend has everything you could want.

Starting things off, the Oregon Ducks -- making their first ever Final Four appearance -- will take on the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, the Baylor Bears. Then, in the second game, the UConn Huskies and defending champions Notre Dame Fighting Irish will renew their storied rivalry in a rematch of last year's thriller at this stage.

Here's everything you need to know to watch these matchups, as well as storylines for each team.

(2) Oregon vs. (1) Baylor

Date: Friday, April 5

Friday, April 5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Streaming: WatchESPN

Oregon: After being eliminated in the Elite Eight in each of the past two years, the Ducks finally broke through this time around to make the first Final Four in school history. The catalyst for the program's turnaround -- they had never even made the Sweet 16 before 2017 -- has been their star guard, Sabrina Ionescu. The junior already has more triple-doubles than anyone -- men or women -- in NCAA history, was recently named player of the year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association and could be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft next week if she decides to leave school early. The Ducks are by no means a one-woman show -- they had five players average at least 9.8 points this season, and shot over 41 percent from 3-point range as a team -- they will go as far as Ionescu carries them.

Baylor: While Oregon are a recent revelation on the women's basketball scene, the Baylor Bears are a juggernaut. They're 31-1 this season, and have just 23 losses -- regular and postseason -- since 2010. And whereas Oregon has just three Sweet 16 appearances in their program's history, Baylor has done it 11 years in a row and counting. But pedigree doesn't win you games; talent does, and the Bears have plenty of it. Led by their star 6-foot-7 center Kalani Brown and her 6-4 frontcourt partner, Lauren Cox, Baylor has bullied teams in the paint all season long. It will be fascinating to see whether their interior-oriented approach overpowers Oregon, or if the Ducks' 3-point shooting is able to break Baylor's stout defense.

(2) UConn vs. (1) Notre Dame

Date: Friday, April 5

Friday, April 5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Streaming: WatchESPN

UConn: Surprise, surprise, the Huskies are back in the Final Four. The country's pre-eminent women's basketball dynasty, UConn is making its 12th straight trip to the final weekend. But after winning four straight titles from 2013-16, they've failed to make the title game in each of the past two seasons, knocked out by last-second shots by Mississippi State in 2017 and Notre Dame in 2018. This time, they'll face Notre Dame again, renewing the rivalry with meeting No. 50 between the two schools, including their eighth Final Four matchup. Truth be told, they figure to have their hands full once again. This is a very good UConn team, led by two All-Americans in Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, but it's not an all-time one. Plus, Notre Dame is arguably better this season.

Notre Dame: The defending champions are back in the Final Four, looking for their second straight title, and third in school history. First though, they'll have to once again take down their nemesis. Of the previous 49 games, Notre Dame has won just 12 times. But while the Huskies usually boast the most talented roster in the country, the Fighting Irish are at least on equal footing this time around, if not better. Their starting lineup, led by last year's Final Four hero, Arike Ogunbowale, and the star who's surpassed her this season, Jackie Young, has combined for over 10,000 points, the most by one group in NCAA history -- either men or women.