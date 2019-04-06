2019 NCAA Women's Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, results, Final Four schedule, start times

We have reached the championship of women's college basketball. After the start of this year's NCAA Tournament saw 64 teams all vying for a chance to win the championship, we are down to just two. Notre Dame will take on Baylor in the national title game on Sunday night from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Fighting Irish come in after dispatching of the UConn Huskies for the third consecutive season and second straight time in the Final Four.

Baylor, meanwhile, survived a late surge from Oregon to make it back to the title game. You can catch up on all the results from the tournament as well as the remaining schedule with our results page below.

NCAA Women's Tournament schedule

Championship -- Sunday, April 7

6 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Baylor ESPN Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

NCAA Women's Tournament results



Friday, March 22 -- First round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 1:45 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 2:30 p.m. No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 4:15 p.m. No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 4:30 p.m. No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 7 p.m. No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 9:30 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Saturday, March 23 -- First round

11 a.m. No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51 ESPN2 XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 11 a.m. No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50 ESPN2 Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN 11 a.m. No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77 ESPN2 Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK 11 a.m. No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65 ESPN2 Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 1:30 p.m. No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51 ESPN2 Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC 1:30 p.m. No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77 ESPN2 XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 1:30 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49 ESPN2 Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 1:30 p.m. No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87 ESPN2 Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN 3:30 p.m. No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51 ESPN2 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78 ESPN2 Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 3:30 p.m. No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72 ESPN2 Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 3:30 p.m. No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA 6 p.m. No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38 ESPN2 Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 6 p.m. No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA 6 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75 ESPN2 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 6 p.m. No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61 ESPN2 Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Sunday, March 25 -- Second round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 2 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72 ESPN Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61 ESPN Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

9 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR



Monday, March 26 -- Second round

7 p.m. No. 3 NC State 72, No. 6 Kentucky 57 ESPN Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC 7 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame 91, No. 9 Michigan State 63 ESPN Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN 7 p.m. No. 6 South Dakota State 75, No. 3 Syracuse 64 ESPN Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 7 p.m. No. 6 UCLA 85, No. 3 Maryland 80 ESPN XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 9 p.m. No. 1 Baylor 102, No. 8 California 63 ESPN Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 9 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State 76, No. 5 Gonzaga 70 ESPN Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 9 p.m. No. 11 Missouri State 69, No. 3 Iowa State 60 ESPN Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 11 p.m. No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 7 BYU 63 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

Friday, March 29 -- Third round

7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 69, No. 6 UCLA 61 ESPN Times Union Center, Albany, NY 9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 76, No. 5 Arizona State 53 ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 61, No. 4 Oregon State 44 ESPN Times Union Center, Albany, NY

11 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 63, No. 6 South Dakota State 53 ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR



Saturday, March 30 -- Third round

11:30 a.m. No. 2 Iowa 79, No. 3 North Carolina State 61 ESPN Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC 2 p.m. No. 1 Baylor 93, No. 4 South Carolina 68 ESPN Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

4 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame 87, No. 4 Texas A&M 80 ESPN2 Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Stanford 55, No. 11 Missouri State 46 ESPN2 Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Sunday, March 31 -- Elite Eight

12 p.m. No. 2 UConn 80, No. 1 Louisville 73 ESPN2 Times Union Center, Albany, NY 2 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 88, No. 1 Mississippi State 84 ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR

Monday, April 1 -- Elite Eight

7 p.m. No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 2 Iowa 53 ESPN2 Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC 9 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame 84, No. 2 Stanford 68 ESPN2 Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL



Friday, April 5 -- Final Four