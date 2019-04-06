2019 NCAA Women's Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, results, Final Four schedule, start times
The women's Final Four field is set for Friday in Tampa Bay
We have reached the championship of women's college basketball. After the start of this year's NCAA Tournament saw 64 teams all vying for a chance to win the championship, we are down to just two. Notre Dame will take on Baylor in the national title game on Sunday night from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Fighting Irish come in after dispatching of the UConn Huskies for the third consecutive season and second straight time in the Final Four.
Baylor, meanwhile, survived a late surge from Oregon to make it back to the title game. You can catch up on all the results from the tournament as well as the remaining schedule with our results page below.
NCAA Women's Tournament schedule
Championship -- Sunday, April 7
6 p.m.
No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Baylor
ESPN
Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
NCAA Women's Tournament results
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|1:45 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, March 23 -- First round
|11 a.m.
|No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
Sunday, March 25 -- Second round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72
|ESPN
| Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61
|ESPN
| Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68
|ESPN2
| Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
Monday, March 26 -- Second round
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 72, No. 6 Kentucky 57
|ESPN
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 91, No. 9 Michigan State 63
|ESPN
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 75, No. 3 Syracuse 64
|ESPN
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 85, No. 3 Maryland 80
|ESPN
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 102, No. 8 California 63
|ESPN
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 76, No. 5 Gonzaga 70
|ESPN
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|9 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 69, No. 3 Iowa State 60
|ESPN
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 7 BYU 63
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
Friday, March 29 -- Third round
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 69, No. 6 UCLA 61
|ESPN
|Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 76, No. 5 Arizona State 53
|ESPN2
|Moda Center, Portland, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 61, No. 4 Oregon State 44
|ESPN
| Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 63, No. 6 South Dakota State 53
|ESPN2
| Moda Center, Portland, OR
Saturday, March 30 -- Third round
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 79, No. 3 North Carolina State 61
|ESPN
|Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 93, No. 4 South Carolina 68
|ESPN
| Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 87, No. 4 Texas A&M 80
|ESPN2
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 55, No. 11 Missouri State 46
|ESPN2
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Sunday, March 31 -- Elite Eight
|12 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 80, No. 1 Louisville 73
|ESPN2
|Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 88, No. 1 Mississippi State 84
|ESPN2
|Moda Center, Portland, OR
Monday, April 1 -- Elite Eight
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 2 Iowa 53
|ESPN2
|Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 84, No. 2 Stanford 68
|ESPN2
| Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
Friday, April 5 -- Final Four
7 p.m.
No. 1 Baylor 72, No. 2 Oregon 67
ESPN2
Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
9 p.m.
No. 1 Notre Dame 81, No. 2 UConn 76
ESPN2
Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Final Four best bets, top 3-way parlay
SportsLine's Hank Goldberg is going big on a three-way parlay for the Final Four
-
Notre Dame takes down UConn
Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points in the second half to lead Notre Dame's comeback
-
ACC has underwhelmed in March Madness
Here's how each conference has done in the Big Dance and how it was expected to do
-
Baylor outlasts Oregon in Final Four
Baylor pulled away in the final minute for a 72-67 win
-
Podcast: Full Final Four preview
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Virginia-Auburn and Michigan State-Texas Tech
-
How UCLA talks with Dixon died
It appears Jamie Dixon is staying put in Fort Worth, so now where will UCLA look?