2019 NCAA Women's Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, results, Sweet 16 schedule, times, how to watch
Four spots have been clinched to the Elite Eight
Four tickets were punched to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Women's Tournament on Friday, with all the top seeds advancing. In the Albany Regional, No. 1 seed Louisville defeated No. 4 seed Oregon State 61-44. Louisville held the Beavers to 2 of 22 from 3-point range and will play No. 2 seed UConn in the regional final. UConn defeated No. 6 seed UCLA 69-61 in its matchup. Napheesa Collier led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
The Portland Regional final will feature the top two seeds in the bracket. No. 1 seed Mississippi State and No. 2 seed Oregon. Mississippi State defeated No. 5 seed Arizona State 76-53. All five Bulldog starters scored in double figures and the team took 35 free throws in the game, compared to Arizona State's 12. Oregon defeated No. 6 seed South Dakota State 63-53. The Ducks shot 43 percent from the field, while holding the Jackrabbits to 27 percent.
On Saturday, the biggest surprise in the Sweet 16 will play, No. 11 seed Missouri State. The Bears upset No. 3 seed Iowa State 69-60 in the second round of the tournament, becoming the only double-digit seed to advance to the Sweet 16. It will face No. 2 Stanford in the Chicago Regional. The other Chicago Regional semifinal matchup will be No. 1 seed Notre Dame taking on No. 4 seed Texas A&M.
In the Greensboro Regional, the top four seeds all advanced. No. 1 seed Baylor will play No. 4 seed South Carolina and No. 2 seed Iowa will play No. 3 seed NC State.
NCAA Women's Tournament schedule
Friday, March 29 -- Third round
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 69, No. 6 UCLA 61
|ESPN
|Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 76, No. 5 Arizona State 53
|ESPN2
|Moda Center, Portland, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 61, No. 4 Oregon State 44
|ESPN
| Times Union Center, Albany, NY
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 63, No. 6 South Dakota State 53
|ESPN2
| Moda Center, Portland, OR
Saturday, March 30 -- Third round
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 3 North Carolina State
|ESPN
|Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 4 South Carolina
|ESPN
| Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 11 Missouri State
|ESPN2
|Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
NCAA Women's Tournament results
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|1:45 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, March 23 -- First round
|11 a.m.
|No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
Sunday, March 25 -- Second round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72
|ESPN
| Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61
|ESPN
| Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68
|ESPN2
| Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
Monday, March 26 -- Second round
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 72, No. 6 Kentucky 57
|ESPN
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 91, No. 9 Michigan State 63
|ESPN
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 75, No. 3 Syracuse 64
|ESPN
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 85, No. 3 Maryland 80
|ESPN
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 102, No. 8 California 63
|ESPN
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 76, No. 5 Gonzaga 70
|ESPN
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|9 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 69, No. 3 Iowa State 60
|ESPN
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 7 BYU 63
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
