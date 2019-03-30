2019 NCAA Women's Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, results, Sweet 16 schedule, times, how to watch

Four tickets were punched to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Women's Tournament on Friday, with all the top seeds advancing. In the Albany Regional, No. 1 seed Louisville defeated No. 4 seed Oregon State 61-44. Louisville held the Beavers to 2 of 22 from 3-point range and will play No. 2 seed UConn in the regional final. UConn defeated No. 6 seed UCLA 69-61 in its matchup. Napheesa Collier led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Portland Regional final will feature the top two seeds in the bracket. No. 1 seed Mississippi State and No. 2 seed Oregon. Mississippi State defeated No. 5 seed Arizona State 76-53. All five Bulldog starters scored in double figures and the team took 35 free throws in the game, compared to Arizona State's 12. Oregon defeated No. 6 seed South Dakota State 63-53. The Ducks shot 43 percent from the field, while holding the Jackrabbits to 27 percent.

On Saturday, the biggest surprise in the Sweet 16 will play, No. 11 seed Missouri State. The Bears upset No. 3 seed Iowa State 69-60 in the second round of the tournament, becoming the only double-digit seed to advance to the Sweet 16. It will face No. 2 Stanford in the Chicago Regional. The other Chicago Regional semifinal matchup will be No. 1 seed Notre Dame taking on No. 4 seed Texas A&M.

In the Greensboro Regional, the top four seeds all advanced. No. 1 seed Baylor will play No. 4 seed South Carolina and No. 2 seed Iowa will play No. 3 seed NC State.

NCAA Women's Tournament schedule

Friday, March 29 -- Third round

7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 69, No. 6 UCLA 61 ESPN Times Union Center, Albany, NY 9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 76, No. 5 Arizona State 53 ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 61, No. 4 Oregon State 44 ESPN Times Union Center, Albany, NY

11 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 63, No. 6 South Dakota State 53 ESPN2 Moda Center, Portland, OR



Saturday, March 30 -- Third round

11:30 a.m. No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 3 North Carolina State ESPN Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC 2 p.m. No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 4 South Carolina ESPN Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

4 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Texas A&M ESPN2 Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 11 Missouri State ESPN2 Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

NCAA Women's Tournament results

Friday, March 22 -- First round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 1:45 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 2:30 p.m. No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 4:15 p.m. No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 4:30 p.m. No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 7 p.m. No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 9:30 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Saturday, March 23 -- First round

11 a.m. No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51 ESPN2 XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 11 a.m. No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50 ESPN2 Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN 11 a.m. No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77 ESPN2 Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK 11 a.m. No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65 ESPN2 Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 1:30 p.m. No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51 ESPN2 Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC 1:30 p.m. No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77 ESPN2 XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 1:30 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49 ESPN2 Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 1:30 p.m. No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87 ESPN2 Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN 3:30 p.m. No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51 ESPN2 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78 ESPN2 Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 3:30 p.m. No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72 ESPN2 Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 3:30 p.m. No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA 6 p.m. No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38 ESPN2 Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 6 p.m. No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54 ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA 6 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75 ESPN2 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 6 p.m. No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61 ESPN2 Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Sunday, March 25 -- Second round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 2 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72 ESPN Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61 ESPN Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

9 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR



Monday, March 26 -- Second round