2019 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule: Bracket, game dates, times, locations, how to watch, TV
Women's bracket features UConn as a No. 2 seed and several first-time at-large bids
The NCAA women's bracket was released Monday, albeit a bit earlier than expected. An error caused the bracket to be shown on ESPNU early and the selection show was moved up a few hours.
Once the bracket was revealed there was almost an even bigger shocker: Connecticut wasn't a No. 1 seed. While it had to happen eventually -- and there were a lot of good to great teams this year -- the Huskies are a No. 2 seed for the first time since 2006. They've been knocked out in the Final Four each of the past two years, and they're playing in a region headlined by No. 1 seed Louisville. The Huskies first game will be against Towson, while other major players in the Albany bracket include Maryland, Oregon State and Gonzaga.
The other No. 1 seeds are Mississippi State, Notre Dame and No. 1 overall Baylor. Mississippi State has made the last two national championship games, losing to Notre Dame in 2018 and South Carolina in 2017. As one would expect, any of the No. 1 seeds could win it all, but Connecticut is also among the favorites. Oregon is also a threat from the No. 2 spot in the Portland region.
Tennessee got in with an at-large bid at a No. 11 seed, and in doing so, the Lady Vols keep their Women's NCAA Tournament streak alive, having appeared in all 38 editions of the Big Dance. Other at-large teams include first timers UCF and South Dakota, which got the Summit League's first at-large bid. Central Michigan got a first-round matchup against Michigan State after last year's Sweet 16 run, and the Chippewas are playing for a second-round date with Louisville.
Some of the early matchups to keep an eye on are No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina and No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer, both in the Greensboro Regional, and No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn in the Chicago Regional. Each of these games has upset potential and can go right down to the wire.
First-round play begins Friday, as Notre Dame looks to repeat and 63 other teams look to knock the Irish off the throne.
NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule
Friday, March 22
|12 p.m.
|No. 16 Robert Morris vs. No. 1 Louisville
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|1:45 p.m.
|No. 13 Belmont vs. No. 4 South Carolina
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 15 Mercer vs. No. 2 Iowa
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 12 Rice vs. No. 5 Marquette
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|2 p.m.
|No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Michigan
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 Bucknell vs. No. 5 Florida State
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|4 p.m.
|No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Missouri
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|4 p.m.
|No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Rutgers
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Towson vs. No. 2 UConn
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Texas
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 South Dakota
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 UCF vs. No. 5 Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|9 p.m.
|No. 16 Southern vs. No. 1 Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9 p.m.
|No. 15 Portland State vs. No. 2 Oregon
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|9 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 4 Miami
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, March 23
|11 a.m.
|No. 16 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 1 Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN
|11:00 AM
|No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 6 Kentucky
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK
|11 a.m.
|No. 11 Quinnipiac vs. No. 6 South Dakota State
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1 p.m.
|No. 14 Maine vs. No. 3 NC State
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|1 p.m.
|No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 UCLA
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|1 p.m.
|No. 14 Fordham vs. No. 3 Syracuse
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Central Michigan
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 6 DePaul
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 9 North Carolina vs. No. 8 California
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Auburn vs. No. 7 BYU
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Abilene Christian vs. No. 1 Baylor
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 15 UC Davis vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Boise State vs. No. 4 Oregon State
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 14 New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Iowa State
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|11 p.m.
|No. 14 Radford vs. No. 3 Maryland
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Self denies rumors of Bulls interest
Self says he is not motivated to coach anywhere but KU at this point
-
2019 NCAA Tourney optimal bracket picks
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...
-
Five must-watch first-round NCAA games
Here's your head start on the games to circle on Thursday and Friday as March Madness kicks...
-
East breakdown: Is Duke unstoppable?
Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket, but faces a tough road to the Final Four
-
Midwest Regional breakdown
North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in a 'Blue-blood' regional that Kentucky and Kansas
-
March Madness bracket 2019 picks, upsets
SportsLine's computer model called 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in...