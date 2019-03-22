2019 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule: Bracket, results, schedule, times, locations, how to watch on TV

For the first time since 2006, Connecticut will not be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament. After a 31-2 season, the Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the Albany Regional. UConn has been knocked out in the Final Four each of the past two years, and it will be playing in a region headlined by Louisville. The Huskies first game will be against Towson, while other major players in the Albany bracket include Maryland, Oregon State and Gonzaga.

The two Connecticut losses this year came against Louisville and Baylor, two No. 1 seeds. The other No. 1 seeds are Mississippi State and Notre Dame. Mississippi State has made the last two national championship games, losing to Notre Dame in 2018 and South Carolina in 2017. As one would expect, any of the No. 1 seeds could win it all, but Connecticut is also among the favorites. Oregon is also a threat from the No. 2 spot in the Portland region.

Tennessee got in with an at-large bid at a No. 11 seed, and in doing so, the Lady Vols keep their Women's NCAA Tournament streak alive, having appeared in all 38 editions of the Big Dance. Other at-large teams include first timers UCF and South Dakota, which got the Summit League's first at-large bid. Central Michigan got a first-round matchup against Michigan State after last year's Sweet 16 run, and the Chippewas are playing for a second-round date with Louisville.

Some of the early matchups to keep an eye on are No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina and No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer, both in the Greensboro Regional, and No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn in the Chicago Regional. Each of these games has upset potential and can go right down to the wire.

First-round play begins Friday, as Notre Dame looks to repeat and 63 other teams look to knock the Irish off the throne.

NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule

Friday, March 22

12 p.m. No. 16 Robert Morris vs. No. 1 Louisville ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 1:45 p.m. No. 13 Belmont vs. No. 4 South Carolina ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 15 Mercer vs. No. 2 Iowa ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 12 Rice vs. No. 5 Marquette ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 2:30 p.m. No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Michigan ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 4:15 p.m. No. 12 Bucknell vs. No. 5 Florida State ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Missouri ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 4:30 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Texas A&M ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Rutgers ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 15 Towson vs. No. 2 UConn ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Texas ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 7 p.m. No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 South Dakota ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 7 p.m. No. 12 UCF vs. No. 5 Arizona State ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 9:30 p.m. No. 16 Southern vs. No. 1 Mississippi State ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 9:30 p.m. No. 15 Portland State vs. No. 2 Oregon ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 4 Miami ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Saturday, March 23