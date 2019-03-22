2019 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule: Bracket, results, schedule, times, locations, how to watch on TV
Women's bracket features UConn as a No. 2 seed and several first-time at-large bids
For the first time since 2006, Connecticut will not be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament. After a 31-2 season, the Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the Albany Regional. UConn has been knocked out in the Final Four each of the past two years, and it will be playing in a region headlined by Louisville. The Huskies first game will be against Towson, while other major players in the Albany bracket include Maryland, Oregon State and Gonzaga.
The two Connecticut losses this year came against Louisville and Baylor, two No. 1 seeds. The other No. 1 seeds are Mississippi State and Notre Dame. Mississippi State has made the last two national championship games, losing to Notre Dame in 2018 and South Carolina in 2017. As one would expect, any of the No. 1 seeds could win it all, but Connecticut is also among the favorites. Oregon is also a threat from the No. 2 spot in the Portland region.
Tennessee got in with an at-large bid at a No. 11 seed, and in doing so, the Lady Vols keep their Women's NCAA Tournament streak alive, having appeared in all 38 editions of the Big Dance. Other at-large teams include first timers UCF and South Dakota, which got the Summit League's first at-large bid. Central Michigan got a first-round matchup against Michigan State after last year's Sweet 16 run, and the Chippewas are playing for a second-round date with Louisville.
Some of the early matchups to keep an eye on are No. 8 California vs. No. 9 North Carolina and No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer, both in the Greensboro Regional, and No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn in the Chicago Regional. Each of these games has upset potential and can go right down to the wire.
First-round play begins Friday, as Notre Dame looks to repeat and 63 other teams look to knock the Irish off the throne.
NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule
Friday, March 22
|12 p.m.
|No. 16 Robert Morris vs. No. 1 Louisville
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|1:45 p.m.
|No. 13 Belmont vs. No. 4 South Carolina
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 15 Mercer vs. No. 2 Iowa
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 12 Rice vs. No. 5 Marquette
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Michigan
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 12 Bucknell vs. No. 5 Florida State
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Drake vs. No. 7 Missouri
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Rutgers
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Towson vs. No. 2 UConn
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Texas
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 South Dakota
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 UCF vs. No. 5 Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Southern vs. No. 1 Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Portland State vs. No. 2 Oregon
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 4 Miami
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, March 23
|11 a.m.
|No. 14 Radford vs. No. 3 Maryland
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|11 a.m.
|No. 16 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 1 Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN
|11 a.m.
|No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 6 Kentucky
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK
|11 a.m.
|No. 11 Quinnipiac vs. No. 6 South Dakota State
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 14 Maine vs. No. 3 NC State
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 UCLA
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 14 Fordham vs. No. 3 Syracuse
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Central Michigan
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 6 DePaul
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 9 North Carolina vs. No. 8 California
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Auburn vs. No. 7 BYU
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Abilene Christian vs. No. 1 Baylor
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 UC Davis vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 13 Boise State vs. No. 4 Oregon State
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|6 p.m.
|No. 14 New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Iowa State
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...
-
2019 NIT Tournament schedule, results
Sights are set on Madison Square Garden for the 16 teams remaining in the NIT field
-
Calipari provides update on Washington
Washington did not play Thursday night against ACU and isn't expected to play on Saturday
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get a second chance in the March Madness fun
-
Winners, losers from Thursday
Michigan State and Maryland survived scares but Louisville wasn't so lucky on Thursday
-
NCAA Tournament: Thursday viewer's guide
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday