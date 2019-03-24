2019 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule: Bracket, results, schedule, times, locations, second-round games on TV
The first round of the women's tournament is complete and three double-digit seeds move on
Saturday included the biggest upset of the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament. No. 11 seed Missouri State defeated No. 6 seed DePaul 89-78. The Lady Bears shot 55 percent from 3-point range in the win, its first win since 2001, when the team advanced to the Final Four. It now will face No. 3 seed Iowa State, who is coming off a 97-61 win over New Mexico State.
No. 6 seed UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee 89-77 in its opening game. It was only the second time since 1982, when the NCAA starting hold the women's tournament, that the Lady Vols did not get out of the first round.
The two No. 1 seeds in action both won with ease. Notre Dame defeated No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 92-50, meanwhile the tournament's No. 1 overall seed Baylor won 95-38 over Abilene Christian. Notre Dame will play No. 9 Michigan State in the second round. The Spartans beat No. 8 Central Michigan 88-87 on a Shay Colley game-winning layup with seven seconds to go.
Oregon State almost became the first No. 4 seed to lose in the first round since 2012, but it survived in overtime. The Beavers were down four points with 15 seconds left before a sequence of a made shot, steal and two free throws to force overtime. Boise State took 12 shots in overtime, compared to Oregon State's three, but the Beavers were a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.
NCAA Women's Tournament schedule
Sunday, March 25 -- Second round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 8 Michigan
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Florida State
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Missouri
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Marquette
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami (FL) vs. No. 5 Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 Buffalo
|ESPN
| Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Clemson
|ESPN
| Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 10 Indiana
|ESPN2
| Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
Monday, March 26 -- Second round
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Michigan State
|ESPN
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 6 South Dakota State
|ESPN
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 UCLA
|ESPN
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 California
|ESPN
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
|ESPN
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Missouri State
|ESPN
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 BYU
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
NCAA Women's Tournament results
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|1:45 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, March 23 -- First round
|11 a.m.
|No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
