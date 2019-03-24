2019 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule: Bracket, results, schedule, times, locations, second-round games on TV

Saturday included the biggest upset of the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament. No. 11 seed Missouri State defeated No. 6 seed DePaul 89-78. The Lady Bears shot 55 percent from 3-point range in the win, its first win since 2001, when the team advanced to the Final Four. It now will face No. 3 seed Iowa State, who is coming off a 97-61 win over New Mexico State.

No. 6 seed UCLA beat No. 11 Tennessee 89-77 in its opening game. It was only the second time since 1982, when the NCAA starting hold the women's tournament, that the Lady Vols did not get out of the first round.

The two No. 1 seeds in action both won with ease. Notre Dame defeated No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 92-50, meanwhile the tournament's No. 1 overall seed Baylor won 95-38 over Abilene Christian. Notre Dame will play No. 9 Michigan State in the second round. The Spartans beat No. 8 Central Michigan 88-87 on a Shay Colley game-winning layup with seven seconds to go.

Oregon State almost became the first No. 4 seed to lose in the first round since 2012, but it survived in overtime. The Beavers were down four points with 15 seconds left before a sequence of a made shot, steal and two free throws to force overtime. Boise State took 12 shots in overtime, compared to Oregon State's three, but the Beavers were a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.

NCAA Women's Tournament schedule

Sunday, March 25 -- Second round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 8 Michigan ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 2 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Florida State ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Missouri ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Marquette ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 7 p.m. No. 4 Miami (FL) vs. No. 5 Arizona State ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 Buffalo ESPN Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Clemson ESPN Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

9 p.m. No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 10 Indiana ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR



Monday, March 26 -- Second round

7 p.m. No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 Kentucky ESPN Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC 7 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Michigan State ESPN Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN 7 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 6 South Dakota State ESPN Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 7 p.m. No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 UCLA ESPN XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 9 p.m. No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 California ESPN Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 9 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Gonzaga ESPN Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 9 p.m. No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Missouri State ESPN Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 11 p.m. No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 BYU ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

NCAA Women's Tournament results

Friday, March 22 -- First round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 1:45 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 2:30 p.m. No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 4:15 p.m. No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 4:30 p.m. No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 7 p.m. No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 9:30 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Saturday, March 23 -- First round